Projected Lineups for the Lighting vs Panthers – Game 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their first-round matchup of the 2024 NHL Playoffs. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub

(1WC) LIGHTNING at (1A) PANTHERS

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2

7:30 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSFL, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN360

Florida leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Tyler Motte — Luke Glendening — Tanner Jeannot

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Matt Dumba

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Austin Watson, Calvin de Haan, Conor Sheary, Max Crozier

Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg)

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate.

Motte and Perbix missed practice Monday but are expected to play.

Crozier, a defenseman, was called up from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Monday.

More from THW:

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

Nick Cousins — Kevin Stenlund – Steven Lorentz

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Evan Cormier

Injured: Ryan Lomberg (illness)

Status report

Lorentz comes into the lineup for Lomberg, who had one shot on goal in 6:32 of ice time in Game 1 on Sunday.

More from THW: