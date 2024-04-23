Projected Lineups for the Lighting vs Panthers – Game 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their first-round matchup of the 2024 NHL Playoffs. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1WC) LIGHTNING at (1A) PANTHERS
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2
7:30 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSFL, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN360
Florida leads best-of-7 series 1-0
Lightning projected lineup
Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Tyler Motte — Luke Glendening — Tanner Jeannot
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Nick Perbix — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Matt Dumba
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Austin Watson, Calvin de Haan, Conor Sheary, Max Crozier
Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg)
Status report
- The Lightning did not hold a morning skate.
- Motte and Perbix missed practice Monday but are expected to play.
- Crozier, a defenseman, was called up from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Monday.
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
Nick Cousins — Kevin Stenlund – Steven Lorentz
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Evan Cormier
Injured: Ryan Lomberg (illness)
Status report
- Lorentz comes into the lineup for Lomberg, who had one shot on goal in 6:32 of ice time in Game 1 on Sunday.
