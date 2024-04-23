Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Jets – Game 2

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight for Game 2 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(3C) AVALANCHE at (2C) JETS
Western Conference First Round, Game 2
9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, ALT, ESPN
Winnipeg leads best-of-7 series 1-0
Avalanche projected lineup
Zach Parise — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Joel Kiviranta
Andrew Cogliano — Yakov Trenin — Brandon Duhaime
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Sean Walker — Josh Manson
Caleb Jones — Jack Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Chris Wagner, Brad Hunt
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Samuel Girard (upper body), Justus Annunen (illness)
Status report
- Georgiev is expected to start after allowing seven goals on 23 shots in a 7-6 loss in Game 1 on Sunday.
- Annunen, a goalie, remains ill according to Avalanche coach Jared Bednar and did not skate Tuesday.
- Prosvetov likely will back up Georgiev after being recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday; goalie Arvid Holm was reassigned to the AHL.
- Bednar would not provide an update on the status of Girard or any possibility the defenseman could play in Game 2.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Sean Monahan — Tyler Toffoli
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
David Gustafsson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Dylan Samberg
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller, Collin Delia
Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body)
Status report
- The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in Game 1.
