Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Jets – Game 2

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight for Game 2 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(3C) AVALANCHE at (2C) JETS

Western Conference First Round, Game 2

9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, ALT, ESPN

Winnipeg leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Avalanche projected lineup

Zach Parise — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Joel Kiviranta

Andrew Cogliano — Yakov Trenin — Brandon Duhaime

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Sean Walker — Josh Manson

Caleb Jones — Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Chris Wagner, Brad Hunt

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Samuel Girard (upper body), Justus Annunen (illness)

Status report

Georgiev is expected to start after allowing seven goals on 23 shots in a 7-6 loss in Game 1 on Sunday.

Annunen, a goalie, remains ill according to Avalanche coach Jared Bednar and did not skate Tuesday.

Prosvetov likely will back up Georgiev after being recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday; goalie Arvid Holm was reassigned to the AHL.

Bednar would not provide an update on the status of Girard or any possibility the defenseman could play in Game 2.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sean Monahan — Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Dylan Samberg

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller, Collin Delia

Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body)

Status report

The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in Game 1.

