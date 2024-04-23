Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Jets – Game 2

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight for Game 2 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(3C) AVALANCHE at (2C) JETS

Western Conference First Round, Game 2

9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, ALT, ESPN

Winnipeg leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Avalanche projected lineup

Zach Parise — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Joel Kiviranta

Andrew Cogliano — Yakov Trenin — Brandon Duhaime

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Sean Walker — Josh Manson

Caleb Jones — Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Chris Wagner, Brad Hunt

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Samuel Girard (upper body), Justus Annunen (illness)

Status report

  • Georgiev is expected to start after allowing seven goals on 23 shots in a 7-6 loss in Game 1 on Sunday.
  • Annunen, a goalie, remains ill according to Avalanche coach Jared Bednar and did not skate Tuesday.
  • Prosvetov likely will back up Georgiev after being recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday; goalie Arvid Holm was reassigned to the AHL.
  • Bednar would not provide an update on the status of Girard or any possibility the defenseman could play in Game 2.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sean Monahan — Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Dylan Samberg

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller, Collin Delia

Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body)

Status report

  • The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in Game 1.

