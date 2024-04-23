Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Canucks – Game 2

The Nashville Predators take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight for Game 2 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(1WC) PREDATORS at (1P) CANUCKS
Western Conference First Round, Game 2
10 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS2, ESPN2, BSSO
Vancouver leads best-of-7 series 1-0
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker
Anthony Beauvillier — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood
Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Dante Fabbro, Gustavs Grigals
Injured: None
Status report
- Forsberg did not participate in the morning skate; Predators coach Andrew Brunette said he has a couple of game-time decisions.
- Brunette said Monday that Fabbro, a defenseman, and Glass, a forward who took Forberg’s spot in the lineup at the morning skate Tuesday, might get back into the lineup after being scratched for Game 1.
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Sam Lafferty
Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Ilya Mikheyev
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov
Casey DeSmith
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin
Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)
Status report
- Demko, Vancouver’s No. 1 goalie, is day to day.
