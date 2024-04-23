Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Canucks – Game 2

The Nashville Predators take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight for Game 2 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(1WC) PREDATORS at (1P) CANUCKS

Western Conference First Round, Game 2

10 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS2, ESPN2, BSSO

Vancouver leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker

Anthony Beauvillier — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Dante Fabbro, Gustavs Grigals

Injured: None

Status report

Forsberg did not participate in the morning skate; Predators coach Andrew Brunette said he has a couple of game-time decisions.

Brunette said Monday that Fabbro, a defenseman, and Glass, a forward who took Forberg’s spot in the lineup at the morning skate Tuesday, might get back into the lineup after being scratched for Game 1.

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Sam Lafferty

Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Ilya Mikheyev

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin

Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)

Status report

Demko, Vancouver’s No. 1 goalie, is day to day.

