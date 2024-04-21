Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Canucks – Game 1

The Nashville Predators take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight for Game 1 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(1WC) PREDATORS at (1P) CANUCKS
Western Conference First Round, Game 1
10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker
Anthony Beauvillier — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood
Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Dante Fabbro, Gustavs Grigals
Injured: None
Status report
- Both teams held an optional morning skate Sunday.
- Carrier missed the Predators’ final four periods of the regular season for precautionary reasons but will play Game 1.
- Nashville called up Grigals from Atlanta of the ECHL to serve as its third goalie.
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Sam Lafferty
Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Ilya Mikheyev
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Arturs Silovs
Injured: None
Status report
- Based on practice Saturday, Lafferty will move up for the Canucks to play with Pettersson in place of Mikheyev and Podkolzin, a forward who signed a two-year, $2 million contract Thursday, will be a healthy scratch for Di Giueseppe.
- Silovs, a goalie, was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Sunday.
