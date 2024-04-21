Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Canucks – Game 1

The Nashville Predators take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight for Game 1 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(1WC) PREDATORS at (1P) CANUCKS

Western Conference First Round, Game 1

10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker

Anthony Beauvillier — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Dante Fabbro, Gustavs Grigals

Injured: None

Status report

Both teams held an optional morning skate Sunday.

Carrier missed the Predators’ final four periods of the regular season for precautionary reasons but will play Game 1.

Nashville called up Grigals from Atlanta of the ECHL to serve as its third goalie.

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Sam Lafferty

Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Ilya Mikheyev

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Arturs Silovs

Injured: None

Status report

Based on practice Saturday, Lafferty will move up for the Canucks to play with Pettersson in place of Mikheyev and Podkolzin, a forward who signed a two-year, $2 million contract Thursday, will be a healthy scratch for Di Giueseppe.

Silovs, a goalie, was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Sunday.

