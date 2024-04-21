Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Canucks – Game 1

The Nashville Predators take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight for Game 1 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(1WC) PREDATORS at (1P) CANUCKS

Western Conference First Round, Game 1

10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker

Anthony Beauvillier — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Dante Fabbro, Gustavs Grigals

Injured: None

Status report

  • Both teams held an optional morning skate Sunday.
  • Carrier missed the Predators’ final four periods of the regular season for precautionary reasons but will play Game 1.
  • Nashville called up Grigals from Atlanta of the ECHL to serve as its third goalie.

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Sam Lafferty

Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Ilya Mikheyev

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Arturs Silovs

Injured: None

Status report

  • Based on practice Saturday, Lafferty will move up for the Canucks to play with Pettersson in place of Mikheyev and Podkolzin, a forward who signed a two-year, $2 million contract Thursday, will be a healthy scratch for Di Giueseppe.
  • Silovs, a goalie, was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Sunday.

