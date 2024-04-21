Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Jets – Game 1

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight for Game 1 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL. com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(3C) AVALANCHE at (2C) JETS

Western Conference First Round, Game 1

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ALT, ESPN2

Avalanche projected lineup

Zach Parise — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Joel Kiviranta

Andrew Cogliano — Yakov Trenin — Brandon Duhaime

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Chris Wagner, Brad Hunt, Caleb Jones, Arvid Holm

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body)

Status report

  • Avalanche coach Jared Bednar would not name his starting goalie for Game 1.
  • Drouin is out for the first round after the forward was injured in Colorado’s regular-season finale against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
  • Girard skated Saturday but is a game-time decision; Jones, a defenseman, would enter if Girard is unable to play.
  • Toews missed practice Saturday for the birth of his child but skated Sunday and is expected to play.
  • The Avalanche recalled Wagner, a forward, Hunt, a defenseman, and Holm, a goalie, from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sean Monahan — Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Dylan Samberg

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller, Collin Delia

Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body)

Status report

  • Barron, a forward, will miss Game 1; Gustafsson enters in his place.
  • The Jets loaned forwards Brad Lambert, Nikita Chibrikov and Parker Ford to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday and recalled Delia, a goalie, on an emergency basis.

