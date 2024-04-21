Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Jets – Game 1

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight for Game 1 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL. com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(3C) AVALANCHE at (2C) JETS
Western Conference First Round, Game 1
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ALT, ESPN2
Avalanche projected lineup
Zach Parise — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Joel Kiviranta
Andrew Cogliano — Yakov Trenin — Brandon Duhaime
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Jack Johnson — Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Chris Wagner, Brad Hunt, Caleb Jones, Arvid Holm
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body)
Status report
- Avalanche coach Jared Bednar would not name his starting goalie for Game 1.
- Drouin is out for the first round after the forward was injured in Colorado’s regular-season finale against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
- Girard skated Saturday but is a game-time decision; Jones, a defenseman, would enter if Girard is unable to play.
- Toews missed practice Saturday for the birth of his child but skated Sunday and is expected to play.
- The Avalanche recalled Wagner, a forward, Hunt, a defenseman, and Holm, a goalie, from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Saturday.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Sean Monahan — Tyler Toffoli
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
David Gustafsson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Dylan Samberg
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller, Collin Delia
Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body)
Status report
- Barron, a forward, will miss Game 1; Gustafsson enters in his place.
- The Jets loaned forwards Brad Lambert, Nikita Chibrikov and Parker Ford to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday and recalled Delia, a goalie, on an emergency basis.
