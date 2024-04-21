Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Jets – Game 1

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight for Game 1 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL. com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(3C) AVALANCHE at (2C) JETS

Western Conference First Round, Game 1

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ALT, ESPN2

Avalanche projected lineup

Zach Parise — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Joel Kiviranta

Andrew Cogliano — Yakov Trenin — Brandon Duhaime

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Chris Wagner, Brad Hunt, Caleb Jones, Arvid Holm

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body)

Status report

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar would not name his starting goalie for Game 1.

Drouin is out for the first round after the forward was injured in Colorado’s regular-season finale against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Girard skated Saturday but is a game-time decision; Jones, a defenseman, would enter if Girard is unable to play.

Toews missed practice Saturday for the birth of his child but skated Sunday and is expected to play.

The Avalanche recalled Wagner, a forward, Hunt, a defenseman, and Holm, a goalie, from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sean Monahan — Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Dylan Samberg

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller, Collin Delia

Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body)

Status report

Barron, a forward, will miss Game 1; Gustafsson enters in his place.

The Jets loaned forwards Brad Lambert, Nikita Chibrikov and Parker Ford to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday and recalled Delia, a goalie, on an emergency basis.

