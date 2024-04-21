Schenn Disappoints in First Season as Blues’ Captain

Before the 2023-24 season, the St. Louis Blues named Brayden Schenn the 24th captain in franchise history, putting him in a prestigious list of names that includes Bernie Federko, Brett Hull, Chris Pronger, Al MacInnis, and even (briefly) Wayne Gretzky. With former captain Ryan O’Reilly leaving via trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs the season prior, Schenn was on a short list of logical candidates to fill the vacancy, and most considered that the veteran, who was set to enter his seventh season, was the favorite to land the job.

Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Unfortunately, Schenn’s seventh season in St. Louis would be his worst. He posted his lowest point total in a full season, finishing fourth on the team, and his minus-22 rating was last among forwards and second-worst on the team (ahead of only Torey Krug). His metrics, as we will see, were even worse. He was a decent offensive presence but on a team with plenty of young forwards who needed a leader to show them a proper two-way effort, Schenn as captain fell far short of the mark.

Schenn’s Woes in His Own End

Over their 50-plus year history, the Blues have developed an identity for hard-nosed, two-way, defensively strong hockey. By stepping into a role recently occupied by O’Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo, the “C” on Schenn’s chest suggested he would lead the team in re-building that identity after several seasons of slipping defensive play. If that was Schenn’s mission, he failed miserably. Though he did finish second amongst forwards in hits (169, behind Sammy Blais at 194) and blocks (51, behind Alexey Toropchenko at 55), that physicality did not translate to better defense on the ice.

Looking at advanced stats, there is nothing pretty about Schenn’s performance defensively. He allowed the third most on-ice high-danger shot attempts against per 60 on the team, with 4.16, suggesting that even though he was hitting and blocking shots, he was still allowing far too many soft opportunities to the opposition. He was fifth-worst in on-ice expected goals against per 60, allowing 3.67 expected goals per game to the other team. Finally, despite his 20 goals scored, his on-ice goal differential was ninth-worst on the team, at minus-7. A quick look at his player card from Evolving-Hockey paints a very vivid picture: Schenn was fine offensively, and a serious liability in his own zone:

Brayden Schenn’s 2023-24 Player Card (courtesy: Evolving-Hockey)

It wasn’t a total lost season for the new captain. The team did name him their King Clancy Trophy nominee, doing great things for the community with his Schenn’s Friends program. He played both his 900th career NHL game and his 500th game with the Blues. Most fans still love him and the attitude he brings to the team. But going forward, he needs to provide more value on the ice, or his contract will become an even greater of a concern.

The Captain’s Contract is a Concern

With the 2023-24 season wrapped up, Schenn has four seasons remaining on the eight-year extension he signed in 2019, which carries an average annual value (AAV) of $6.5 million. That is tied for the third-highest AAV on the team, alongside the three-headed monster of Parayko, Krug, and Justin Faulk that is creating a contract nightmare for the Blues on defense. Signing Schenn had pros and cons at the time, but the risk of his physical playstyle aging poorly was always a major concern. Now, it seems to be becoming a reality.

There is every reason to assume that Schenn will return to the Blues for his eighth season in 2024-25. If he does and stays healthy, he will play his 1,000th game late in the season, which will be a moment to celebrate at Enterprise Center. He is still a fan favorite in town and played a big role in helping the team bring home its first-ever Stanley Cup. But Schenn and the fan base will both hope that 2023-24 was a blip on the radar rather than a foretaste of things to come.