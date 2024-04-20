Winnipeg Jets 2024 Playoff Roster vs. 2018 Playoff Roster

When Winnipeg Jets fans think of playoff success, most would recall the 2017-18 postseason that saw the Jets make a run to the Western Conference Final. That team was full of all the depth, heart, and soul you could ask for in a playoff team, but unfortunately ran into a historically good Marc-Andre Fleury as they fell to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Now, as the Jets approach the first round against the Colorado Avalanche, many fans have the same optimism about the roster and are already drawing comparisons to that 2017-18 team. While some players remain from that team, many members of that squad have moved on. With the playoff rosters effectively set, let’s take a look at how the 2023-24 team stacks up against the 2017-18 Jets.

Forwards

On April 11, 2018, the Jets suited up for the first game of their series against the Minnesota Wild. Going on to win that series in five games, that lineup proved to be too much to handle for their divisional rivals.

Here is how the Jets looked as the puck dropped in that series:

L1: Kyle Connor – Mark Scheifele – Blake Wheeler

L2: Nikolaj Ehlers – Paul Stastny – Patrik Laine

L3: Mathieu Perreault – Bryan Little – Joel Armia

L4: Andrew Copp – Adam Lowry – Brandon Tanev

Extra: Marko Dano, Shawn Matthias, Jack Roslovic

Injured: Matt Hendricks

It was an incredibly deep lineup and featured many Jets who have since left the team. In terms of how it stacks up against the current Jets’ projected roster, it would be tough to pick a winner.

I would give the edge to the 2018 edition of the top line, as that had the additional firepower of a 91-point Blake Wheeler in one of his best seasons. The current iteration of that line, still featuring Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele along with Gabriel Vilardi, has struggled at times and does carry question marks even with their offensive potential.

While still featuring Nikolaj Ehlers, the Jets’ current second line has a vastly different appearance than it did in 2018. Many fans still wonder “what could have been” if Patrik Laine had stuck around longer and reached his potential, and that line gave everyone a glimpse of what it may have been.

The current second line, along with Ehlers, has the duo of Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli, both of whom were picked up around the trade deadline this season. With both lines being punctuated by deadline additions, it’s hard to compare them. The current iteration has a vastly smaller sample size, which has me leaning toward the 2018 version of that group.

The bottom six is an interesting study, as both the current and former versions of the Jets are thriving on their immense depth. The third line, as good as the 2018 version is, I think sways in favor of the current rendition. That line of Nino Niederreiter, Adam Lowry, and Mason Appleton is one of the best shutdown units in the league and is certainly going up against Nathan MacKinnon in their series against the Avalanche.

Lastly, the fourth line bears a striking resemblance to the Jets’ current third line. That line of Lowry, Andrew Copp, and Brandon Tanev was all energy and really provided a lot down the stretch as a shutdown group that could be relied upon whenever they were needed.

Adam Lowry, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Comparing that to the Jets’ current fourth line is difficult, as they have a different skill set. While Morgan Barron is currently out with an injury, it is expected that he will return early in the series. With that in mind, Barron and his linemates Vladislav Namestnikov and Alex Iafallo carry a unique ability to perform offensively in a variety of roles.

All three players have 11 goals on the season, and Barron specifically scored all of his without leaving the bottom six. The scoring ability adds a wrinkle to the comparison, but it is very difficult to bet against that 2018 Jets’ TLC line.

In terms of known ability, that 2018 lineup is hard to look past. That being said, this group has the chance to go on a special run that may set a new standard of play that would be the new roster to compare future teams against.

I would give the 2018 Jets the edge on lines one, two, and four, with the current Jets having the advantage on the third line. It will be great to revisit these current lines in the future to see how they stacked up.

Defensemen

D1: Josh Morrissey – Jacob Trouba

D2: Joe Morrow – Dustin Byfuglien

D3: Ben Chiarot – Tyler Myers

Extra: Tucker Poolman

Injured: Tobias Enstrom, Dmitry Kulikov

The defence pairings are an interesting study, as only Josh Morrissey remains from that 2018 team. That said, Morrissey’s development alone gives the edge to the current Jets’ top pairing. Now paired with Dylan DeMelo, Morrissey has evolved into one of the best defencemen in the league with the ability to completely take control of games.

It is difficult to pick against Dustin Byfuglien, which is why I won’t. Regardless of who his partner was, Byfuglien was one of those players who transcended the position and could completely control the game when he was on the ice. That alone gives that pairing the edge over the current pairing of Brenden Dillon and Neal Pionk.

Lastly, the third pairing of Ben Chiarot and Tyler Myers was among the more chaotic pairings of their time. Both players played up and down the lineup in their time in Winnipeg, but started the playoffs on a pairing together. Oddly enough, the current Jets’ third pair also features a very tall defender, but instead of Myers, it’s Logan Stanley.

Paired with Dylan Samberg, Stanley has worked his way into the lineup in the back half of the season, and in their recent time together, that pairing hasn’t necessarily “wowed” in their minutes. That being said, they haven’t hurt the group either, as they tend to limit enough chances against to break even in most games in their underlying numbers.

I’m tempted to give that third pairing an even split while giving the current top pairing and 2018 second pairing the edges in their comparisons. Regardless, the defensive groups seem to lean toward the current group, which is a very good thing going into the postseason.

Goaltenders

G1: Connor Hellebuyck

G2: Steve Mason

Extra: Jamie Phillips

This is the easiest comparison of the bunch, as the current rendition of the Jets’ goaltending tandem holds the edge in all facets. Connor Hellebuyck, as great as he was in 2017-18, is even better now and is seemingly on his way to winning his second career Vezina Trophy this season after already helping the Jets capture the William M. Jennings Trophy.

WE 💙 VEZINABUYCK AND THE BROSSWALL 🧱



Winnipeg Jets, the 2023-24 winners of the William M. Jennings Trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wzDjMZyJEh — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 19, 2024

In the backup role, Laurent Brossoit definitely has the edge over Steve Mason. Brossoit, who returned to Winnipeg this season, established himself as possibly the best backup goalie in the entire league. While his name won’t be on the trophy, Brossoit was also instrumental in the Jets’ capturing the Jennings Trophy this season.

Which Jets Team Is Better?

We have the luxury of knowing how far the Jets went in the 2018 postseason, which will likely influence the overall decision. That being said, many of the current pairings and lines match up fairly well while also having an even better goaltending situation.

As the current Jets get ready to take on the Avalanche, we will now get a chance to compare actual successes between the two teams, leading to an even more accurate assessment of how they stack up. Will this team make a run like the 2018 Jets? They certainly have the talent to do so, and it will certainly be exciting to watch.