Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Hurricanes – Game 1

The New York Islanders face the Carolina Hurricanes tonight in the first game of their playoff series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (M3) at HURRICANES (M2)
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1
5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, MSGSN, TBS, BSSO, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN360, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Hudson Fasching — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Kyle MacLean — Pierre Engvall
Matt Martin — Cal Clutterbuck — Simon Holmstrom
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Samuel Bolduc, Ruslan Iskhakov
Injured: Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body)
Status report
- Dobson, who missed the final three games of the regular season with an upper-body injury, is expected to play Game 1.
- Pageau, a forward, is day-to-day and his status for Game 1 is unknown.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Andrei Svechnikov
Jack Drury — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow, Spencer Martin
Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body)
Status report
- Fast will not play in Game 1 after not practicing Thursday or Friday; the forward was injured in the second period of a 6-3 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
