Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Hurricanes – Game 1

The New York Islanders face the Carolina Hurricanes tonight in the first game of their playoff series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (M3) at HURRICANES (M2)

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1

5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, MSGSN, TBS, BSSO, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN360, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Hudson Fasching — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Kyle MacLean — Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin — Cal Clutterbuck — Simon Holmstrom

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Samuel Bolduc, Ruslan Iskhakov

Injured: Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body)

Status report

Dobson, who missed the final three games of the regular season with an upper-body injury, is expected to play Game 1.

Pageau, a forward, is day-to-day and his status for Game 1 is unknown.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Andrei Svechnikov

Jack Drury — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow, Spencer Martin

Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body)

Status report

Fast will not play in Game 1 after not practicing Thursday or Friday; the forward was injured in the second period of a 6-3 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

