Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Bruins – Game 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight for Game 1 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

3A) MAPLE LEAFS at (2A) BRUINS

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1

8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, NESN, SN, TVAS, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, TJ Brodie, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, Cade Webber

Injured: Bobby McCann (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (hand)

Status report

  • Nylander will be a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury; Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe had no update on his status after Toronto’s morning skate Saturday.
  • Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice following the skate and is expected to start.
  • Jarnkrok practiced Friday for the first time since he was placed on long-term injured reserve March 16; the forward’s status for Game 1 is undetermined.

Bruins projected lineup

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Bruins coach Jim Montgomery did not announce a starting goalie.
  • Brazeau, a forward, is week to week, Boston general manager Don Sweeney said.

