Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Bruins – Game 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight for Game 1 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1

8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, NESN, SN, TVAS, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, TJ Brodie, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, Cade Webber

Injured: Bobby McCann (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (hand)

Status report

Nylander will be a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury; Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe had no update on his status after Toronto’s morning skate Saturday.

Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice following the skate and is expected to start.

Jarnkrok practiced Friday for the first time since he was placed on long-term injured reserve March 16; the forward’s status for Game 1 is undetermined.

Bruins projected lineup

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery did not announce a starting goalie.

Brazeau, a forward, is week to week, Boston general manager Don Sweeney said.

