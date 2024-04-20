Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Bruins – Game 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight for Game 1 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
3A) MAPLE LEAFS at (2A) BRUINS
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1
8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, NESN, SN, TVAS, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander
Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, TJ Brodie, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, Cade Webber
Injured: Bobby McCann (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (hand)
Status report
- Nylander will be a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury; Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe had no update on his status after Toronto’s morning skate Saturday.
- Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice following the skate and is expected to start.
- Jarnkrok practiced Friday for the first time since he was placed on long-term injured reserve March 16; the forward’s status for Game 1 is undetermined.
Bruins projected lineup
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon
Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo
Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
- Bruins coach Jim Montgomery did not announce a starting goalie.
- Brazeau, a forward, is week to week, Boston general manager Don Sweeney said.
