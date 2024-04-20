April 20 Hockey Birthdays: Fetisov, Gostisbehere, Seabrook

Today, we celebrate the birthdays of 30 past and present NHL players. Among them are a Hockey Hall of Fame member, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, and a current defenseman for the Detroit Red Wings. Let’s take a moment to appreciate these players and their contributions to the sport.

Viacheslav Fetisov (1958)

Viacheslav Fetisov was born on Apr. 20, 1958 in Moscow. By the time he debuted in the NHL in 1989, he had already compiled a resume worthy of the Hall of Fame, with two Olympic Gold medals, five World Championships, and three World Junior titles while representing the Soviet Union, now Russia. Besides those accolades, he won several more Silver and Bronze medals, eventually earning induction to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Hall of Fame and a spot on their Centennial All-Star Team.

Related: Today in Hockey History: April 20

Fetisov joined the New Jersey Devils in 1989, skating 72 games and earning 42 points. After six seasons, the Detroit Red Wings traded for him, offering a third-round pick. In his final two campaigns, he won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles, joining the Triple Gold Club with a World Championship, Olympic Gold Medal, and Stanley Cup title. Although Fetisov’s NHL career was short at just nine seasons, he skated in 546 games with 36 goals and 228 points.

Shayne Gostisbehere (1993)

According to Hockey Reference, Shayne Gostisbehere is just one of 18 players born in Florida. The Philadelphia Flyers selected him in the third round (78th overall) of the 2012 Entry Draft, and he just completed his 10th season in the NHL, debuting in 2014-15. During his rookie season, in 2015-16, he was named to the All-Rookie Team and finished second in Calder Trophy voting.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After seven seasons patrolling the Flyers’ blueline, skating in 381 games, and netting 219 points, Gostisbehere was dealt to the Arizona Coyotes in July 2021. He played two productive seasons in the desert, with 82 points in 134 games, before moving on to the Carolina Hurricanes as a free agent, relocating to the Red Wings ahead of the 2023-24 season. In 619 games, he’s close to 100 goals (97) and 300 points (270).

Brent Seabrook (1985)

Brent Seabrook played 15 seasons in the NHL, skating with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2005 to 2020. Despite last lacing up his skates in 2020, he’s still an “active” player, ineligible for the Hockey Hall of Fame, since his $6.87 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning is still on the books.

Sign up for our NHL History Substack newsletter

Seabrook played alongside Duncan Keith, Jonathan Toews, and Patrick Kane, winning the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013, and 2015. Although he didn’t win any awards during his career in the Windy City, he represented the Blackhawks at the 2015 All-Star Game. In 1,114 games, the defender tallied 103 goals and 361 assists for 464 points. As of 2024, Seabrook ranks fourth all-time in Chicago history in games played.

Current Players Celebrating Birthdays (Age)

Editors note: bold names are Stanley Cup winners

Nick Bonino – New York Rangers (36)

– New York Rangers (36) Ben Hutton – Vegas Golden Knights (31)

– Vegas Golden Knights (31) Adam Erne – Edmonton Oilers (29)

Dylan McIlrath – Washington Capitals (32)

Lukas Rousek – Buffalo Sabres (25)

Inactive Players Celebrating Birthdays (Age)