Avalanche’s Ryan Johansen Picks Up Scoring

When the Colorado Avalanche traded for Ryan Johansen this offseason, the team was hoping he could potentially fill the void at the second-line center spot. It hasn’t exactly worked out that way, but his recent surge is showing he might be a valuable asset for the club when the playoffs roll around.

Johansen has produced four points in the team’s last four games, including a two-goal effort in Colorado’s 3-1 win over the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 20. That puts Johansen at 13 goals on the season, tying him for fourth on the team. While Ross Colton has slotted into the second-line center position, Johansen’s depth scoring is welcome as the team deals with some nagging injuries.

Why Johansen is Important to Avalanche

The expectation when Johansen came to Colorado was to hopefully tap into the effort that produced 26 goals and 63 points in the 2021-22 season with the Nashville Predators. That was his first 20-goal campaign since 2014-15, and the Avs were hoping for a resurgence. That hasn’t come to pass, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been a solid addition to their depth. In a season that has seen important cogs like Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin, and Artturi Lehkonen miss long stretches, Johansen has played in all 57 games this season.

Ryan Johansen, Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Even though he only has 22 points in those 57 games, his contributions shouldn’t be glossed over. When Johansen scores a point, the Avalanche are 16-1 in those games. Conversely, Colorado is much more mediocre if he doesn’t score, posting a 19-17-4 mark when he’s held off the scoresheet. This shows how much better the Avs are when he is providing scoring, but the biggest issue is consistency. He simply needs to get his name on the scoresheet more often.

Johansen has frustrated Avalanche fans with his scoreless stretches, but he’s been asked to do a lot. Of the 39 different line combinations the Avalanche have used this season, Johansen has featured in 17 of those combos. He doesn’t have the luxury of building chemistry with the same group for long stretches, simply because coach Jared Bednar has to bounce him around to fill out the lineup sheet. There’s a value to that versatility. Of course, that doesn’t completely excuse those long periods where he isn’t scoring, but they need him to contribute. The proof is in Colorado’s results when he puts up at least a point.

Avs Need Johansen for Postseason Run

Depth scoring wins Stanley Cups. It’s a vital piece to any championship recipe. Each team that is a legitimate contender for the title certainly has their superstars – and Colorado isn’t short on those, either – but depth scoring will be critical if the Avalanche want to raise another banner. Johansen will be an important part of that equation, and that could be a good thing. He has always been a pretty steady performer in the postseason, even following regular seasons where he struggled with consistency.

Ryan Johansen, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Johansen has racked up 19 goals and 54 points in 67 career playoff games, including 11 points in his last 14 postseason tilts. He will likely be centering the third line for the Avalanche in the playoffs, and playoff experience like his is always welcome in the bottom six. Johansen also logs minutes on the power play, centering the second unit. Four of his goals have come with the man advantage. That’s good versatility for a player many people have written off as a bad transaction for Colorado.

Johansen has also been lauded for his leadership off the ice, and that could prove to be a valuable asset when the playoffs roll around. His durability has never been in question, and expectations get raised for veteran players in the postseason. With 25 games left in the regular season, there’s still time for him to put together a pretty good run. That also means there’s time for him to hit one of his familiar slumps. He might not be the most important player on the Avalanche roster, but they’re a much better team when he’s scoring. That alone makes him a vital piece of the puzzle if Colorado wants to finish this season celebrating its fourth Stanley Cup.