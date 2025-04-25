Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Marner, Benoit, Trust, Dominance & Depth

The Toronto Maple Leafs are up 3–0 in their First-Round series against the Ottawa Senators after a dramatic 3-2 overtime win in Ottawa on Thursday night. While it wasn’t perfect, it was undeniably playoff hockey. Ultimately, it was the kind of game that reminded Maple Leafs fans of how high the highs can be and how far this team has come.

Here’s a breakdown of the game — from key players to power play wizardry, to the coach’s trust, to the kind of depth the Maple Leafs haven’t had in a long time, to even William Nylander, who’s still MIA.

Item One: The Maple Leafs Are Built Differently: Depth on Display

Toronto feels like a complete playoff team for the first time in this era of Maple Leafs hockey. There are no glaring holes, weak links to hide, and no obvious spots for players like David Kämpf to draw in — even though you’d love to see him get a shot. Why? Because everyone’s earning their keep.

Scott Laughton, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The fourth line is cooking. Scott Laughton looks like the guy the franchise wanted. Max Domi’s got that spark. And for once, we’re not talking about which Toronto Marlies player needs to step in — we’re talking about which NHL-caliber forward can’t get into the lineup.

The team is what playoff contenders look like.

Item Two: Puck Battles & a Moment of Mitch Marner Magic

How can you not talk about the play? Mitch Marner’s no-look assist to Auston Matthews was magic in a moment. It defies logic. You can watch it 20 times and still not understand how he “feathered” (with speed) that puck with reverse spin to Matthews’ stick mid-stride.

But there was more than just the pass. Rewind the tape, and there’s more. Three puck battles were won beforehand. Marner and Matthews didn’t just create the play; they earned the chance to create it within the moment. That helps make it even more special.

Mitch Marner and George Armstrong (The Hockey Writers)

Analysts talk about high-skill plays, and this one was all of that. But this one also started with grit and finished with genius. That’s the identity you want from your top line. Oh, by the way, Matthew Knies scored again, too. Flukey as it was, he put himself in the right place, did the right things, and registered a wink from the hockey gods.

Item Three: William Nylander: Where Are You?

On the other hand, the real William Nylander still hasn’t shown up. He looked off his game, which is unusual for him during the playoffs. Put that in both the good news and bad news categories. He passed on some chances, took a tripping penalty that led to a goal, and seemed hesitant when he had a chance to do his thing.

While he got another breakaway, instead of remembering Marner’s first-game drive to the net, he took what looked like a half-hearted slapshot. You didn’t feel the usual swagger or confidence. The wild part: the Maple Leafs are up 3–0, and the Nylander we know and love hasn’t shown up yet. If he finds his game, this team could level up again. But for now, it’s been two quiet games.

Item Four: The Power Play Is a Problem — for the Senators

How’s the team doing with the man advantage? Five goals in nine opportunities. This isn’t just a functioning power play — it’s a dagger to the heart. The Maple Leafs are confidently moving the puck, collapsing defenders, and winning faceoffs to gain instant possession. They’re calm, deliberate, and patient.

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates scoring a goal during the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Gone are the chaotic one-and-dones of last year’s nightmare stretch of one-for-21, which makes for good poetry but poor production. The unit is snapping it around with an unnerving urgency. Everyone gets touches, no one’s forcing it, and suddenly, the Maple Leafs are scoring playoff power-play goals like they own the ice.

Item Five: Simon Benoit: The Unlikely Overtime Hero

The hero of the game in overtime was Simon Benoit. Good on him. Maybe he is the best sixth defenceman in the NHL, just like Kevin Bieksa threw out there from the Hockey Central Panel. That’s two games in a row where Benoit has stepped up in overtime to help carry the team to the win. What makes it even more fascinating is that he’s not just surviving overtime moments but thriving in them.

It raises the question: Why is Benoit even out there to begin OT, especially on an offensive zone draw? You’d think someone like Morgan Rielly would be called upon. The answer is simple: Head coach Craig Berube made that call. Simple as that. He trusts Benoit.

If the head coach trusts you in those high-leverage minutes, you’ve earned it. That’s the kind of sharp, on top of things, coaching fans have seen from Berube all postseason. It’s a huge reason the team keeps winning tight games—and they’re now up 3-0 in the series. As I noted in a previous post, Berube is doing more than using his depth; he’s empowering them.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Game 3 wasn’t the Maple Leafs’ best game. Through two periods, it felt tight, and the top players were a bit underwhelming. Perhaps that makes it even more impressive. The team once again found a way to win. Matthews scored when it mattered. The power play delivered. The fourth line chipped in.

This is what good teams do: they win the tough ones, the ugly ones, the ones that test their depth and patience. And now, Toronto is one win away from a sweep.