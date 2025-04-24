2 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 OT Win Over the Senators in Game 3

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators kicked off Game 3 in Ottawa for their first playoff game there since 2017. The Maple Leafs came into the game looking to take a stranglehold on the series, and that’s exactly what they did. After winning Game 2 in overtime, they had a very similar third period, and ultimately the game headed to OT for the second straight game.

In the extra frame, the Maple Leafs took advantage of an offensive face-off. Auston Matthews won the draw back to Simon Benoit, who ripped a shot from the point and beat Linus Ullmark. Not only did it win the game, it also gave the Maple Leafs a 3-0 series lead with a chance to close it out on Saturday night.

Game 3 also saw the emergence of Matthews, who could have had his best game of the series on both sides of the puck. It also marks the first time since 1986 that a Maple Leafs coach has won his first three playoff appearances. Leafs Nation is fired up—this year feels different. In just 48 hours, we’ll find out if this team can go for the sweep against the Senators. However, for now, let’s look at a few takeaways from last night’s game.

Benoit Has Clutch Genes

Every Stanley Cup winner has a player who steps up in big moments and helps them win games. Typically, these players aren’t the best on the team—they’re role players who have the unique ability to be clutch when their team needs it. For the Maple Leafs so far through the first three games of the series, that player has been Benoit. In the last two games, once the game enters OT, he reaches another level and has taken matters into his own hands to be involved in the game-winning goal.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit celebrates his game winning goal during the first overtime period of Game Three of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In Game 2, he made a brilliant interception and rushed the puck up the ice. Once he gained the zone, he dropped the puck to Max Domi, who stickhandled through the Senators’ defense and fired it past Ullmark’s shoulder. Then in Game 3, he and his teammates took advantage of an offensive zone face-off—and as mentioned before, he rifled the puck past Ullmark to win the game. Benoit has proven in back-to-back games that he can step up when the pressure is on. Maybe that’s a direct result of the trust the coaching staff has in him. Or maybe it’s just right place, right time. Regardless, if he can keep this up throughout the playoffs, it adds more depth to the Maple Leafs’ blue line.

Maple Leafs’ Power Play is on Fire

The narrative over the past several years for this team is that they haven’t shown up when it matters. The core four can’t play when the pressure is on, and the power play typically struggles a ton. However, this year, it’s quite the opposite. They’ve gone 5/9 on the PP in this series, including four goals in 38 seconds with the man advantage—three of them in the first ten seconds and one within 18 seconds.

It’s worth noting that we need to give credit where credit is due, and that’s with Marc Savard. Savard is the Maple Leafs’ PP coach, who was under fire at the start of the year when the power play was struggling badly. But in this series, he’s proven that his strategy works, and both fans and players need to trust in it. Earlier this season, they made a huge change by implementing a five-forward PP unit, which includes Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares and Matthew Knies and over time it’s built chemistry. Now, they’re firing on all cylinders. Ironically, they’re not necessarily shooting a lot on the PP—but 55% of the time, they’re scoring, and that’s typically come early in the man advantage. It’s shocking to hear this as a member of Leafs Nation, but the power play is finally clicking in the playoffs—and that’s a big reason why they’re on the brink of a sweep.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs will take their 3-0 lead in the series into Game 4 in Ottawa on Saturday, where they’ll have their first chance to close things out. If they can pull off another win, they’ll get some time off to rest and get a bit healthier before starting the second round—which could be exactly what this team needs in order to make a deep playoff run.