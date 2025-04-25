Connor McDavid Is Mad & More NHL News and Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are in a bad way, and one podcaster and former NHL player suggests that Connor McDavid might not be willing to put up with how ugly things are getting. There are also questions about Edmonton’s goaltending and who they go with in Game 3. In other news, how are the Boston Bruins going to respond to a disappointing season, and would they consider a Jeremy Swayman trade?

Is McDavid Fed Up?: And Oilers’ Crucial Goaltending Decision

Often one to stir up controversy, Paul Bissonnette of Spittin’ Chiclets posted on social media after the Oilers lost Game 2 to the Los Angeles Kings that Connor McDavid might be frustrated with the Oilers. He wrote, “Kings are the real deal. Oilers are on the ropes. Who starts for Edmonton next game? Is McDavid putting up with this much longer? It’s ugly.”

It’s unclear whether he was suggesting McDavid might reconsider signing an extension in Edmonton or simply taking a different approach to the series. Still, panic and irritation might be setting in. The Oilers dropped both games in Los Angeles to open their first-round series, and they’ve allowed 12 goals in two games.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Stuart Skinner has allowed 11 goals across those two losses, and there are now questions about whether he’ll get the start on Friday when the Oilers go back home and try to get back in it. Do the Oilers go back to Skinner for Game 3, or turn to backup Calvin Pickard?

Related: 4 Reasons Oilers Are Trailing Kings 2-0 in First Round Series

As Sportsnet’s Mark Spector pointed out, “Everyone hates Oilers goaltending, with 12 goals against. To my eye, an out-of-his-mind goalie may have only let in 9 or 10. I’m starting Pickard Friday just because, but this is on the team’s defensive play. You can’t win allowing this quality/quantity of chance and win games.”

The Oilers were defending Skinner, saying that their play in front of him was not good enough.

Bruins Eye Quick Turnaround, Consider Swayman Trade?

After a disappointing campaign that saw them miss the playoffs, the Boston Bruins are aiming to turn things around as quickly as possible. GM Don Sweeney said in a media conference this week, “I have to accept the responsibility that this team significantly underperformed.” He then pledged to use “every mechanism possible,” which likely includes big swings in free agency and on the trade market.

Sweeney wants to add top-six wingers and bolster the center depth, and names like Mitch Marner and Nikolaj Ehlers could be targets if they hit free agency. Boston has nearly $29 million in projected cap space, and Sweeney wants to re-sign restricted free agent Morgan Geekie to a long-term extension.

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic writes:

“As part of this calculation, Sweeney sees the next coach maximizing individual performance to lift all boats. The GM has already initiated his search. Interim coach Joe Sacco is part of that hunt. Sweeney will be diligent, as he is with all areas of his business. If one of his targets is on a staff that qualifies for the Stanley Cup Final, then he will wait until late June to interview such a candidate and round out his search.” source – ‘Bruins GM Don Sweeney outlines plan for active offseason and prompt turnaround: ‘Every mechanism possible’’ – Fluto Shinzawa – The Athletic – 04-23-2025

Joe Haggerty of the Business Sports Journal says the Bruins could shock the league with an unexpected trade. He wonders if Boston will consider moving goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

He writes that Swayman is without full no-trade protection and his no-move clause doesn’t kick in until the start of the 2026-27 season. He adds:

“To put it plainly, the 26-year-old Swayman is a big-money, long-term player coming off a horrendous season after leveraging the Bruins into a deal he hadn’t really earned in terms of service time or his play on the ice.” source – ‘Haggerty: Should the Bruins deal Jeremy Swayman too?’ – Joe Haggerty Business Sports Journal – 04-22-2025

Elliotte Friedman said on his 32 Thoughts podcast, “As you can tell, I’ve been talking to teams that are looking around for goaltending [and] I do think there are going to be teams that call the Bruins about Swayman.”