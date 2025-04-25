3 Takeaways From the Wild’s 5-2 Win Over the Golden Knights in Game 3

The Minnesota Wild hosted the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of their Round 1 matchup on Thursday, April 24. It’s been a hard-fought battle from both sides since the drop of the puck in Game 1, and that’s why the series is currently tied 1-1. The Wild came out looking almost like a new team with a new attitude, and it helped them win Game 2; they also nearly took Game 1.

The Wild came out ready to play as they took an early lead in the first period. The Golden Knights fought back, but the Wild held firm and kept pushing. They continued to score goals and held the Golden Knights at bay to take the 5-2 win. We’ll look at how they did it, starting with their top line’s efforts once again.

Wild’s Top Line Playing Like a Top Line

This has been said throughout the season, but it was scarce when Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek were out of the lineup. However, since they’ve been back, it’s been hard not to notice the top line. It hasn’t just been those two names leading the way either, as Matt Boldy has found his game and just in time for the postseason.

Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his power-play goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game Three of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

He contributed a goal and an assist in Game 3, and he already had four points combined in Games 1 and 2. Eriksson Ek had yet to produce a point in the postseason, but his contributions go far beyond points, and he showed that in Game 3, as he took several shots on goal and gave the top line the physical presence it needed.

That leaves Kaprizov, who has proved he can reach new levels, as he had five points coming into Game 3 and added two more for a total of seven points in three games. Kaprizov has proven over and over that he can elevate his game as well as his linemates, and he’s shown that in this postseason. This line combination has led the Wild well so far, and hopefully, they can keep it going.

“He’s such an energy-giver, just his skilled plays, his dangles, or anything like that. Finding passes that people don’t see, and it’s building from the bench and out on the ice, everyone feels more energy, it’s…..going and going. As the best player he is on our team, he blocks shots too, and that spreads to the rest of the team,” said Gustavsson about Kaprizov’s efforts and energy levels.

Wild’s Gustavsson Stays Strong

Filip Gustavsson has had some goals get past him that he would want back, but overall, he’s been crucial to his team as everyone expected him to be. He’s had his moments of struggle as every goaltender does, but he kept his mental game strong and didn’t let any of those goals affect him.

He was also an essential member of their penalty kill as the Golden Knights have a strong power play, and he helped shut them down a few times. Gustavsson also continued to show his aggressive side as he went out to play the puck numerous times, and although it almost got him in trouble, he realized his mistakes and didn’t repeat them. Instead, he improved them.

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“He makes big saves, that’s what he does. He’s so strong, so rock solid all year. It just feels like every time we need him most, he makes that save or those saves and it’s so comforting and builds so much confidence especially our D-corps, we notice those things, breakdowns and such maybe a little more than forwards but to have a guy like that behind you, him and Flower it’s a pretty d*** good tandem,” said Brock Faber about how good Gustavsson has been and getting the recognition he deserves.

Wild’s Special Teams

The Wild’s power play was clearly on fire in Game 3, as they scored on two of their four chances. Kaprizov scored both tallies. He’s always been an essential piece of their power play, and it was never as clear as it was when he was out. They had some success, but since he’s been back, their power play has been a whole new animal to deal with. The first goal, he did all the work himself as he skated around everyone and got the shot off. The second goal, he was in the right place at the right time as he banked in a shot off his body from Ryan Hartman.

The power play did have a blemish on its record as they allowed a shorthanded goal by the Golden Knights near the halfway point of the period. Although the power play had an up-and-down game, it’s essential to give credit to the penalty kill as well.

“It’s one game at a time, whether you have the best pk in the world or the worst pk. You’re either 0 for 1 or 1 for 1 when the game starts. Taking one pk at a time, we know our structure and just committing to what gets us those kills and you’re going to need big saves on the kill, again Gus gave us that, can’t fail on clears and we didn’t for the most part so just trying to keep that rolling,” said Faber about the success of the penalty kill.

Wild Home Again

The Wild will host Game 4 on Saturday afternoon, April 26, with a 2-1 series lead over the Golden Knights. They will hopefully be able to build on the energy from the crowd and use it to come out with another win, going into Vegas with a 3-1 series lead.