Wild’s Top Line Leads Way in 5-2 Win Over Golden Knights in Game 3

The Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights faced each other in Game 3 of Round 1 on Thursday evening, April 24, in St. Paul, Minnesota. The series was tied 1-1, with the Golden Knights winning Game 1 and the Wild taking Game 2. Both teams had full, healthy rosters, and it looked to be another tight battle just like the previous two games.

Filip Gustavsson was in the net for the Wild, and Adin Hill was between the pipes for the Golden Knights, but in the third period, Akira Schmid took Hill’s spot. The game started out quickly as the Wild scored two, but the Golden Knights fought back. The Wild continued to build their lead and held off the Golden Knights, and took the 5-2 win. This moved the series to 2-1 in favor of the Wild.

Game Recap

The Wild got on the board first with a power-play goal courtesy of Kirill Kaprizov, who skated a near complete circle in the offensive zone before getting the shot off. Zeev Buium and Matt Boldy assisted him. That assist was Buium’s first career NHL point in just his third NHL game. The Wild built off that momentum and scored again a few minutes later, which gave them a two-goal lead.

Marco Rossi scored the goal; Yakov Trenin and Justin Brazeau assisted him. The Golden Knights answered back towards the halfway point of the period on a strong shot from Alex Pietrangelo to make it 2-1. Noah Hanifin assisted him, and the Wild held the lead into the second period.

The Wild tallied two more goals in the second period to build their lead to three. Boldy scored the first goal, and he was unassisted. The second goal was scored with just over a second to go in the period by Kaprizov for his second of the night. Ryan Hartman and Rossi assisted him to take a 4-1 lead into the third period.

Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his power-play goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game Three of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

In the third period, Reilly Smith scored shorthanded for the Golden Knights to bring his team back within two. William Karlsson assisted him to make it 4-2. The Wild scored late in the period on the empty net while shorthanded to make it 5-2. The goal was scored by Marcus Foligno and sealed the win.

These two teams will meet up for Game 4 on Saturday afternoon, April 26, in Minnesota. The Wild will be looking to take a 3-1 series lead into Game 5 in Vegas, while the Golden Knights will be looking to even it up before they head back home.