3 Positives & 3 Negatives in Canucks’ 5-2 Loss to the Flyers

The Vancouver Canucks’ four-game winning streak came to an end Monday night as they fell 5-2 to the Philadelphia Flyers. Nikita Grebenkin had a goal and an assist, Carl Grundstrom scored, and the Flyers’ new-look fourth line gave Vancouver fits. Despite the score, there were glimmers for the Canucks, but this game was mainly about the Flyers finding answers they’ve been chasing all season.

For Vancouver, it was the final game of a five-game road trip after trading Quinn Hughes. The results weren’t kind. Thatcher Demko made 34 saves and kept Vancouver in it, but the Canucks were outscored in a critical stretch, and Philadelphia’s speed and willingness to get inside the ice made the difference.

3 Canucks’ Positives Against the Flyers

Here are three positives for the Canucks from Monday night’s game against the Flyers.

Positive #1: Thatcher Demko’s Effort Was Stellar

Even in a loss, Demko stood tall. Thirty-four saves are nothing to shrug at, especially when facing a Flyers team hungry to bounce back from a losing streak. He made several key stops that kept Vancouver within striking distance and prevented this from becoming an even uglier blowout. If the Canucks are going to be competitive down the stretch, Demko’s presence in goal is a foundation they can rely on.

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko makes a save against the New York Islanders.

(John Jones-Imagn Images)

Positive #2: The Canucks Get Scoring From Their Depth

Max Sasson and Drew O’Connor found the back of the net for Vancouver, showing that even in tough stretches, the younger forwards can contribute. Sasson broke up Dan Vladar’s shutout bid, while O’Connor’s late goal was a reminder that the Canucks’ secondary scoring can produce if given space and opportunity. Those moments can spark confidence and provide a blueprint for how depth players can contribute.

Positive #3: The Canucks Held Their Early Road Trip Structure

Despite being outscored, the Canucks held their structure reasonably well through the first half of the game. They limited high-danger chances, skated hard, and kept a clear defensive approach. There were moments when the system looked solid, and players moved the puck with purpose. For a team retooling after a trade, glimpses like this matter.

3 Canucks’ Negatives Against the Flyers

Here are three negatives for the Canucks from Monday night’s game against the Flyers.

Negative #1: The Canucks’ Defence Leaked Under Pressure

Philadelphia’s goals often came off clean zone entries and rebounds. Grebenkin’s tip and Grundstrom’s follow-up on his own rebound are textbook examples of Vancouver letting players get to the net. The Canucks’ defence looked sluggish in those critical moments, failing to clear the crease or disrupt shots. That lack of assertiveness was costly.

Nikita Grebenkin, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Negative #2: The Canucks Power Play Struggles

Vancouver went 4-for-15 on the power play across the trip, including this game. Opportunities were there, movement was there, but finishing wasn’t. When you can’t convert on the man advantage, momentum swings entirely in the opponent’s favour. It’s one thing to defend well five-on-five, but games are often won or lost on special teams, and right now, the Canucks are lagging.

Negative #3: Vancouver’s Energy and Legs Left Them Late

By the third period, Vancouver looked flat. The Flyers had more juice, and it showed in puck battles and transition plays. Philadelphia’s late scoring — Christian Dvorak, Owen Tippett, and Matvei Michkov — highlighted how Vancouver’s energy dipped, opening the door for high-quality chances. A team can’t rely on Demko alone to bail them out when their legs fade in crunch time.

The Bottom Line for the Canucks

It’s tough to swallow a 5-2 loss, but not all is lost for Vancouver. Demko’s effort, some timely scoring from younger players, and stretches of disciplined play give reason for optimism. Still, defensive lapses, a sputtering power play, and late-game fatigue are issues that have to be addressed if the Canucks are going to make the most of their post-Hughes lineup.

Saturday’s home game against the San Jose Sharks could be an opportunity to reset, reclaim some momentum, and remind themselves that this team has the pieces to compete — it’s just a matter of putting them together for a full 60 minutes.