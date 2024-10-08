5 Things to Know About New Oilers Signing Cameron Wright

In a move few saw coming, the Edmonton Oilers on Monday (Oct. 7) signed forward Cameron Wright to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $952,000 at the NHL level.

Wright attended training camp in Edmonton last month on a professional tryout (PTO), but was among the first players cut when he was released by the Oilers on Sept. 25 after appearing in just one preseason game.

While many thought that Edmonton would end up signing a forward that came to camp on a PTO, the leading candidate was Mike Hoffman, a veteran of 13 NHL seasons and a six-time 20-plus goal-scorer. Hoffman, however, was released last week.

Wright, who has played just two seasons of pro hockey, both in the minors, flew under the radar of most fans and analysts. But a closer look at him reveals an intriguing prospect that might yet have a future in the NHL. The more that Edmonton fans learn about him, the more excited they are going to be to have him as part of the Oilers organization.

He’s 26 years old, hails from Newmarket, Ontario, stands 6-foot-1, weighs 200 pounds, and shoots right. Here are five other things to know about the newest addition to the Oilers.

He Played Junior A

From 2014-15 to 2016-17, Wright played for the St. Michael’s Buzzers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL), totalling 63 goals and 67 assists in 136 regular season games.

He was an OJHL Second Team All-Star in 2016-17, when he scored 35 goals, second most in the league that season. Wright was also named OJHL Southwest Conference Player of the Month for February 2017.

Wright then enrolled at Bowling Green State University and began playing for the school’s NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey team in 2017-18.

He Wasn’t Drafted

With a birthdate of Aug. 11, 1998, Wright was eligible for the NHL Draft in 2016, 2017, and 2018, but went all three years without having his name called.

He didn’t catch the eye of NHL Central Scouting until his final season of junior hockey, when he was selected to play in the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) Prospects Game.

The next year, Wright made his only appearance on Central Scouting’s final ranking of draft prospects, cracking the list at No. 196 among North American skaters.

He’s an NCAA Champion

Wright spent four years at Bowling Green State, appearing in 144 games for the Falcons. As a junior in 2019-20, he was one of just nine players in NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey to score 20 goals that season, while becoming the first Falcons skater to achieve that benchmark in a dozen years.

Cameron Wright, Bowling Green (Isaiah Vazquez-Bowling Green Athletics)

Because NCAA student-athletes who competed in 2020-21 were granted an additional year of competition, Wright had an extra year of eligibility, and elected to transfer to the University of Denver.

As a fifth-year senior in 2012-22, Wright scored 23 goals and helped the Pioneers capture the national championship at the 2022 Frozen Four. He finished his college career with 185 games played, second most in NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey history.

He Got His Shot with the Avalanche

Wright attended development camp of the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in July 2022, and made a great impression. Shortly after, he signed with the Colorado Eagles, the top affiliate of the Avalanche, to a one-year, two-way American Hockey League (AHL) contract, which allowed him to play in the ECHL for the Utah Grizzlies.

He spent most of 2022-23 in the ECHL, leading the Grizzlies with 29 goals and 34 assists for a team-high 63 points. Wright also played two games for the Eagles.

In the offseason, Wright took the next step on his journey, by signing a one-year deal with the Bakersfield Condors, AHL affiliate of the Oilers.

His Breakout Year Was in Bakersfield

Wright was back in the ECHL to start the 2023-24 season, this time with the Fort Wayne Komets. But after scoring four goals in four games, the winger was called up to the Condors, never to go back.

In 48 games with Bakersfield, Wright notched 12 goals, fifth most on the team. His plus/minus rating of plus-9 was tops among all Condors forwards, and he was one of only four Bakersfield players to fire over 100 shots on goal.

Following the season, Wright signed another one-year deal with the Condors. And now he’s inked his first contract with an NHL club.

Wright isn’t a kid, but he’s still young enough to have great potential for growth, and the Oilers have a long history of success with late bloomers, from Fernando Pisani to Vincent Desharnais. He is expected to be sent down to Bakersfield and begin the season in the AHL.