Berard & Othmann Lead Resurging Hartford Wolf Pack Offense

The Hartford Wolf Pack are going through a rough and wild stretch in recent games. They lost on Jan. 24 in a 4-3 heartbreaker to the Laval Rocket and then things got crazy in a 6-3 defeat against the Rochester Americans. How crazy! As the horn sounded at the end of the second period, an all-out brawl ensued with all 10 skaters on the ice and a goaltender fight nearly happened. It was a throwback to a previous era and one that gave the XL Center crowd their money’s worth.

Related: Hartford Wolf Pack Will Turn a Corner with Garand in Net

The fight didn’t bring any momentum into the next game as the Wolf Pack lost on the road on Jan. 26 to the Springfield Thunderbirds for their third loss in a row. Yet the offense is a bright spot, scoring three goals in five games in a row before scoring only two against the Thunderbirds. The offense has struggled for most of the season, but there’s a reason why it’s looked better in recent games.

It’s Brett Berard and Brennan Othmann, the two skaters with the most skill in the Wolf Pack lineup. The wingers have formed strong chemistry on the same line and a great connection that has elevated the offense. With the team struggling, this is the duo they can lean on to turn the season around.

Berard & Othmann Work Well Together

Both Berard and Othmann are the smaller skaters in the lineup who win with speed and quick puck movement. They’ve only played 38 games combined this season yet have 14 goals and 15 assists while heating up in recent games.

“Hopefully those guys start to get hot,” head coach Grant Potuly noted after the 6-3 loss to the Americans, a game where the team battled back from 5-1 down in the third period to make the game close at the end. “This team doesn’t have any quit. You appreciate the fact that we continue to play through the end of the game,” Potulny noted about a stretch where they battled back in two games with Berard and Othmann leading the way.

The connection scored two goals in the loss to the Rocket with the team trailing 3-1 to tie the game late in the third period. They are the playmakers on the wing and have found each other open in space to find the back of the net. Berard and Othmann are the top two forward prospects in the New York Rangers system and it’s easy to see why based on how they’ve gashed defenses in recent games.

Both Skaters Are Rounding Out Their Game

Othmann has a great shot. It’s what allowed him to score 21 goals last season and find the back of the net in the latest loss to the Americans. However, what stood out was his goal against the Rocket where he skated to the dirty area near the crease to collect the loose puck to score. “He was moving his feet and inside the dots,” Potulny noted when discussing that goal. For a winger who likes to operate in space, playing in the dirty areas is a tough task but Othmann’s up to it.

The 22-year-old winger missed multiple weeks with an upper-body injury. Recovering is one thing but playing the hard-hitting game is another. Othmann’s proved in recent games that he’s willing to take the hits and play a more physical game to help out the offense. “He really looked comfortable and found his groove,” Potulny mentioned about the role he’s carved out in the lineup, one that’s helped the offense in multiple ways.

Brennan Othmann, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Berard meanwhile is playing a complete game as “He plays the game 100 percent”. He has eight goals and nine assists with goals coming on the rush and with patience in the offensive zone. Likewise, he’s not only finishing scoring chances but also creating them from the wing. While he’s often seen holding the puck for a long time, costing the Wolf Pack valued shots on the net, his offensive zone instincts are noticeable.

Hartford Suddenly Has Two Lines That Can Score

Throughout the season, the Wolf Pack offense came consistently from the Alex Belzille and Benoit-Olivier Groulx connection, a duo that has 36 goals and 47 assists this season. Othmann missed time with an injury, Berard was in and out of the lineup as he was called up to the NHL and is back in the American Hockey League (AHL). The same is true about Matt Rempe who is back in the NHL, and while he’s not a scorer, he sets the tone when he’s on the ice.

Now, both Berard and Othmann are in the lineup and forming another potent scoring line. Suddenly, the Wolf Pack have a top six they can lean on. The offense is still below average, scoring only 2.82 goals per game, but the top two lines will turn it into a potent one which can allow the team to string together a few wins.

What Berard & Othmann Can Bring At the NHL Level

Othmann is a shooter who can take advantage of open looks on the wing. If he plays alongside a playmaking center, he’ll be a reliable part of the Rangers forward unit. Berard on the other hand is a great puck handler who can set up scoring chances for the other skaters on the ice. He’s a forward who will play well alongside a center with a finishing presence.

Both skaters are smaller but will be middle six options for the Rangers in the future. They will put themselves on the map once they improve defensively. The ability to defend is a big key for the two not just in the long run but to help save the Wolf Pack season. The team allowed seven goals in a Jan. 15 loss to the Utica Comets while allowing 10 goals in their two-game homestand, and the forwards struggling on defense is one of the reasons why.

The Wolf Pack are having a rough season and the past month saw them fall from a middle-of-the-pack team to the bottom of the division. That said, they have the pieces in place to turn things around with Berard, Othmann, Groulx, and Belzille in the forward unit and Dylan Garand in the net. In the second half of the season, it will be about their ability to carry the team and lead them back into the playoff picture.