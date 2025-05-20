Blue Jackets Have Potential Late-Round Gem in Oiva Keskinen

The 2023 NHL Draft will be remembered as the Adam Fantilli draft for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Once former GM Jarmo Kekalainen announced the pick from the stage in Nashville, palpable excitement could be seen and felt by the fans.

Thanks to a signing by the Blue Jackets this week, the 2023 draft will be remembered for another reason. They may have landed a late-round gem.

On Friday, the Blue Jackets announced the signing of Finnish center Oiva Keskinen to a three-year entry-level contract. He was selected in the seventh round, 194th overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft. Considering he was ranked 125th by NHL Central Scouting in 2023, being picked in the seventh round would be perceived as good value.

Thanks to his performances both in Finland and on the international stage, Keskinen has suddenly worked his way into the Blue Jackets’ organizational plans. GM Don Waddell didn’t draft him. But he clearly liked what he saw in Keskinen.

Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell signed Oiva Keskinen to his entry-level contract on Friday. (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

Noteworthy Performances

Keskinen didn’t wait long to start making an impact after being drafted. Playing in Finland’s top professional league Liiga, he helped his team win a championship in 2023-24.

As a 19-20 year old, Keskinen recorded 36 points in 70 pro games with Tappara between the regular season and playoffs. His performance made him a finalist for the Wasama Award given to Liiga’s Rookie of the Year.

Keskinen also played for Team Finland at the World Junior Championships in 2023-24 recording two goals and five points in his seven appearances there.

Keskinen followed that up by more than doubling his goal scoring in 2024-25. He scored 15 goals in 59 games as a 20-21 year old after scoring seven in his rookie season. His 15 goals was second on the team in helping Tappara to another playoff appearance.

It’s Keskinen’s goal scoring, motor and overall skill that has seemed to catch the attention of the Blue Jackets in landing this contract. He’s listed at 6-foot and 181 pounds. It was his goal against the United States at the World Juniors that gave us a snapshot of what’s he’s about.

Keskinen won a battle against two defenders. Then after a turnover, he won a race to the front of the net and opened the scoring for Team Finland. His battle and compete was on display.

Earlier in the tournament, Keskinen showed off his shot by going bar down from the right circle on a wide angle. He’s got an intriguing set of skills that the Blue Jackets hope will translate to future success.

Immediate Future

As for what’s next, we’ll see what the Blue Jackets decide. The most likely destinations are the AHL with the Cleveland Monsters or back with his current team in Tappara.

Teams can never have enough depth down the middle within their organization. The Blue Jackets believe they have a late-round gem with Keskinen.

There is certainly some development work ahead for Keskinen and the Blue Jackets. But for a team to sign a seventh rounder is good work and a sign that the scouting staff is on point with their evaluations.