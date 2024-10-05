Bruins’ Poitras Has Earned NHL Roster Spot Despite Injury

Despite a recent injury described as day-to-day, Matt Poitras has likely shown enough this preseason to earn a spot on the Bruins’ NHL roster. While it may seem like this should have been a foregone conclusion given Poitras’ play last season, there was still some speculation that he might need additional seasoning in the AHL with the Providence Bruins—especially to ease his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Poitras, however, has once again looked undeniable this preseason, and it appears inevitable that he’s locked up a roster spot, even if his status for the season opener against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers remains uncertain.

A Promising Start Despite Adversity

Before his injury, Poitras was making a compelling case for a roster spot. Coming off shoulder surgery in February, he didn’t miss a beat during the preseason, once again showing the high-level play that convinced the Bruins’ coaching staff he was ready to contribute at the NHL level just one year ago. His ability to seamlessly transition into the lineup—taking shifts on the wing despite being a natural center—highlighted his versatility and skill. His willingness to battle in the dirty areas of the ice and his effectiveness in winning puck battles were impossible to ignore. He even demonstrated some aptitude as a penalty-killer, further adding to his case.

Matthew Poitras’ play has almost certainly earned him a roster spot with the Boston Bruins to start the season, despite an untimely injury currently marking him as day-to-day. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In three preseason games, Poitras tallied a goal and registered five shots on net. His offensive instincts, combined with his mature approach to defense, made him stand out as a player beyond his years. Notably last Sunday, head coach Jim Montgomery described Poitras’ game as “good,” though not yet “great,” attributing any hesitancy to his long recovery period. Nevertheless, it was clear that Poitras’ performance was improving as the preseason progressed.

The Injury Setback

Poitras’ momentum hit a snag when he took a heavy hit from Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen late in a preseason game. Since then, he has been sidelined, with Montgomery describing him as “day-to-day” with an undisclosed injury. While the Bruins are hopeful he can return soon, his absence from practice raises concerns about his availability for the season opener.

Related: Bruins’ Path to Win Atlantic Division in 2024-25

Even with this concern, Montgomery was quick to downplay the injury’s impact on Poitras’ roster status.

“I don’t think his availability is gonna affect whether he starts the season here [in Boston] or not,” Montgomery said, making it clear that Poitras has done enough to earn a spot, regardless of whether or not he’s ready to go on opening night.

“I can’t say yes or no. He’s day-to-day, so he’s not back yet,” Montgomery would add. “In fairness to him, if he does come back say (Saturday), he’s gonna have a practice, a practice Monday and then play Tuesday. I’m just not sure.”

His status with the team seems secure, which is encouraging, especially if the Bruins are still uncertain about the immediate futures of Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov. The team did mention at their Start-of-Season press conference that sending Lysell and Merkulov down to Providence wasn’t necessarily the end of their chances of making the roster, and Lysell was later recalled to the team for their game against the Los Angeles Kings in Quebec City. Still, if Lysell hasn’t firmly secured a spot on the team, there are several options available to the Bruins. This includes using Poitras in a bigger role early and even signing Tyler Johnson, who remains on a professional tryout (PTO).

Poitras Has Earned His Spot

Poitras’ preseason play has shown that he is more than capable of competing at the NHL level. Even though the Bruins have the option to assign him to Providence for more development, his performance should be enough to have earned him a permanent place on the roster. At this stage in his development, it would be surprising to see Poitras sent down for any reason other than a conditioning stint to recover from injury.

What makes Poitras’ case particularly compelling is his adaptability. A natural center, Poitras’ shift to the wing increased his chances of making the roster both last season and this season, demonstrating his willingness to fill whatever role the team needs. His ability to play multiple positions adds value to the Bruins’ roster, especially with injuries and lineup changes inevitable throughout the season. The Bruins have always been at their best when they’ve had this type of versatility, and Poitras fits the bill perfectly.

The big question now is whether Poitras will be ready to suit up for the Bruins’ season opener. Montgomery has acknowledged that while the young forward is close, it’s difficult to predict if he’ll be ready in time for Tuesday’s game. Even if Poitras is cleared to play, missing the last few practices puts him in a tough spot as he would have limited time to prepare for the fast-paced action of the regular season.

If Poitras isn’t able to go on opening night, it doesn’t diminish what he’s accomplished during the preseason. The Bruins clearly view him as a player who can contribute to their success this year, regardless of the minor setback of missing a game or two. An early injury won’t change the fact that Poitras is expected to play a big role in the Bruins’ 2024-25 plans and beyond.