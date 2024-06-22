Bruins News & Rumors: Ullmark, DeBrusk & Defensemen

In this edition of Bruins News & Rumors, Linus Ullmark trade talks with the Ottawa Senators are intensifying, Jake DeBrusk could be headed to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and a handful of defensemen are set to enter free agency. There are a lot of moving pieces with the Boston Bruins right now, and many are just waiting for the first domino to drop.

Ullmark to Ottawa Heating Up

Multiple reports, including the most recent episode of 32 Thoughts, confirm that the Senators are the front-runners for Ullmark. It is clear that the Senators need a goaltending upgrade and he is the top option. Elliotte Friedman mentioned that Ottawa is on Ullmark’s no-trade clause, but it sounds like he would be willing to waive it.

With Jacob Markstrom, the New Jersey Devils, and the LA Kings all out of the conversation, the options are narrowing down. Friedman also mentions that the Detroit Red Wings are in the goaltending market, as are the Toronto Maple Leafs, but they aren’t as eager for the big fish this year.

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch has reported that the asking price is currently Jakob Chychrun, the 25th overall pick, and a prospect or another pick. If this is the kind of return to expect for Ullmark, it will be a happy day in Don Sweeney’s office. (from Ottawa Sun, With Jacob Markstrom dealt to Devils, Senators step up efforts to land Boston’s Linus Ullmark, June 19, 2024)

The difficult part about facilitating this trade will be the extension. Teams won’t be thrilled to pay a price that high for a goaltender with one year left on his deal. What complicates it more is that if the Bruins are looking to get draft capital back, an extension can’t be worked out ahead of the trade and will need to wait until July 1.

DeBrusk Could Leave for Rival

DeBrusk is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), and the regular 40-50-point winger could be on his way out of town. The Bruins and DeBrusk don’t have an extension in place as of now, and according to Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star, the Maple Leafs could target him in free agency. (from Toronto Star, The Maple Leafs were in on Jacob Markstrom and fell short. It’s time to make goaltending a priority, June 19, 2024)

Over the course of the year, DeBrusk has had some of his best performances against the Leafs. AFP Analytics has his projected contract being a five-year deal worth $5.8 million per season. If that is in fact the type of deal the winger will garner, the Bruins may be hesitant to pay.

Uncertain Future for Defense Group

The Bruins currently have three UFAs on the blue line, and while there hasn’t been much chatter about the current state of negotiations, the clock is winding down and there are only 10 days until free agency opens.

Related: Should Bruins Explore Krug Reunion This Offseason?

Matt Grzelyck, Derek Forbort, and Kevin Shattenkirk are all looking like they will test free agency, so the Bruins will have a lot of moving parts on the back end this year.

Their top three defensemen, Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, and Hampus Lindholm are all locked up, as are Mason Lohrei, Tyler Wotherspoon, and Andrew Peeke, so the club could start the season with those six as their defense group, but ideally, they would like to add one more top-four defender to create stronger depth through the lineup.