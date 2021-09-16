Boston Bruins 2021-22 Season Preview Section

by

Looking for all the best Boston Bruins 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Bruins writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Brad Marchand Boston Bruins

Bruins Will Have Depth on the Wings in 2021-22

One of the deepest groupings for the Boston Bruins entering the 2021-22 season will be their left and right wings.

Charlie Coyle Boston Bruins

Bruins’ Center Depth in Question After Krejci Departure

Entering the 2021-22 season, the Boston Bruins have questions marks at center after Patrice Bergeron on the first line.

Matt Grzelcyk, Boston Bruins

Bruins’ Defense Looks Different After Offseason Moves

With some subtractions and additions on defense in the offseason, the Boston Bruins will enter the 2021-22 season with a new depth chart.

Jeremy Swayman Boston Bruins

Bruins’ Goaltending Depth Lacking in NHL Experience

With changes happening this offseason in goal, the Boston Bruins 2021-22 goalies are lacking NHL experience.

Mason Lohrei Green Bay Gamblers

Bruins Prospects to Watch in College This Season

Like most NHL teams, the Boston Bruins have several prospects who will play a big part on their NCAA college hockey teams in 2021-22.

Nick Foligno Toronto Maple Leafs

Bruins’ 3 Burning Questions Heading Into 2021-22 Season

With the Boston Bruins beginning training camp later this month, here are three burning questions they are facing ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Sign up for our regular 'Bruins Newsletter' for all the latest.