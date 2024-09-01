Bruins Signing Tyler Johnson to a PTO Is a Good Addition

Even though the free agency frenzy is done and over with, signings can still happen. There are plenty of players still out on the open market that could fetch a contract. If it is not an official contract, it could be a professional tryout (PTO). That is the precise route that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has gone.

Sweeney has opted to bring in veteran forward Tyler Johnson on a PTO. Last summer, he brought in Danton Heinen and eventually signed him to a contract. That contract worked wonders for the Bruins, as he played a crucial role during the 2023-24 season. Johnson is a longtime member of the Tampa Bay Lightning and spent the 2023-24 season with the Chicago Blackhawks. While the Bruins roster is set in stone, for the most part, this is a great move by Sweeney.

Johnson Is a Great Addition

Johnson is a great addition to this roster. He is a player that can play both center and wing, making him a very valuable asset. While his best years might be behind him, he still has good hockey left in the tank.

Tyler Johnson, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Johnson is a player that has hit the 20-goal mark four times in his career. Also, he has eclipsed the 40-point mark twice, the 50-point mark twice, and set a career-high with 72 points during the 2014-15 season. His production hasn’t reached those levels in a few seasons, but he is coming off back-to-back 30-point seasons with the Blackhawks. That’s a player that can bring depth to the middle of the lineup and be a contributor. During the 2023-24 season, he scored 17 goals and had 31 points. That’s not bad and something the Bruins could benefit from.

The Bruins have a better roster than what the Blackhawks had. With veterans such as James van Riemsdyk that benefited from being with the Bruins last season, Johnson can reap the same benefits being on this club.

Where Johnson Can Slot Into the Lineup

van Riemsdyk spent the majority of the season on the third line. Entering the 2024-25 season, there is room for a player like Johnson if he gives the team a reason to keep him around.

The Bruins currently are trying to fill the void on the second-line right wing position. The hope is that Fabian Lysell can graduate from the Providence Bruins and take that spot that’s wide open for the taking. In the event that doesn’t work, Morgan Geekie can slot in there. He benefitted from playing with Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand and could fit perfectly on the second line. Worse comes to worse, Johnson can slot in next to those two and form a good second line for head coach Jim Montgomery.

If Johnson impresses in training camp, he could be a great middle-six winger and provide that extra layer of scoring that is needed in the lineup.

Bruins Could Strike Gold With Johnson

With the Bruins forward group put together the way it is, adding a player like Johnson is great. He is a solid middle-six winger that can play in multiple situations. He is also a guy that can score you 20 goals and be that extra layer of production behind the top guys. Also, he is a veteran presence and a leader and comes with a winning pedigree as a Stanley Cup champion. With the Bruins contending for the Stanley Cup, adding a proven winner is a great move for the overall roster. The Bruins struck gold with their veteran signings during the 2023-24 season and could strike gold again with Johnson.