Canucks’ Pettersson Joins Organization’s Elites in 100 Point Club

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson has joined the 100-point club in his fifth NHL season. He scored 39 goals and 102 points in 80 games. The 2022-23 season is a breakout season for the 2017 first-round pick as he surpassed career high in multiple categories. He scored a career-high 39 goals, 63 assists, 102 points, 1.28 points per game played (P/GP), 28 even strength goals (EVG), 68 even strength points (EVP), five short-handed goals (SHG), nine short-handed points (SHP) and 257 shots.

Pettersson led the Canucks in points, EVG, EVP, overtime goals with three, game-winning goals with six and shots. Meanwhile, his 39 goals were tied for the team lead with Andrei Kuzmenko, while he tied J.T. Miller for the team lead in SHG and SHP. The Swede’s 102 points are the 10th most in the NHL, but he and Miller tied for the league lead in SHG and SHP.

His impressive season should have led to more talks in personal awards, but the Canucks are not a playoff team this season. If the club made it to the postseason, Pettersson would have been a nominee for the Hart Memorial Trophy and the Selke Trophy. Nonetheless, reaching the 100-point mark is still impressive, as Pettersson joins five other Canucks and NHL greats in doing so. His 102 points are the seven most in franchise history. Here are the five other players he joins in the 100-point club.

Pavel Bure – 110 Points in 1992-93

Pavel Bure was the first Canuck in franchise history to reach the 100-point milestone. In the 1992-93 season, he scored 60 goals and posted 50 assists to give him a career-high 110 points in 83 games. He set a franchise record, which held up for 18 years.

Additionally, Bure holds the single-season franchise record for most goals (60), reaching the mark again the following season, and SHG with seven. He is tied with Alexander Mogilny for the franchise record in EVG with 40. Bure also ties Russ Courtnall and himself (1997-98) with nine SHPs. His 110 points were 13th in the league, and his 60 goals ranked fifth.

The 1992-93 season was Bure’s sophomore year. Bure nearly doubled the amount of goals (34) and points (60) from his rookie season, when he played 65 games. Personally, the Russian Rocket set a career-high in goals, assists, points, SHG, SHP and shots (407). The forward played 12 seasons in the NHL, seven in Vancouver, four with the Florida Panthers and two with the New York Rangers.

As for the Canucks, the team set a 46-29-9 record, picking up the most wins in franchise history at the time. They finished first in the Smythe Division. After beating the Winnipeg Jets in the Division Semi-Finals in six games, the club lost to the Los Angeles Kings in the Division Finals in six games. The 1993 Stanley Cup Playoffs were Bure’s second of five appearances. He scored six goals and posted 10 points in 13 games.

Pavel Bure – 107 Points in 1993-94

Bure’s performance in 1993-94 is a bit more impressive than his sophomore season despite not posting the same amount of points. He posted 107 points in 76 games. Bure is the only Canuck to reach the 100-point mark twice. While playing seven fewer games than the previous season, the forward tied his career high with 60 goals.

While Bure tied a career and franchise-best 60 goals, he also set a few other personal and franchise records. He holds the franchise record for P/GP with 1.41. At the time, he set the franchise record for the most power-play goals (PPG) with 25 and power-play points (PPP) with 43. Todd Bertuzzi tied his PPG mark in the 2002-03 season, while Markus Naslund surpassed his PPP in 2002-03 with 54.

Across the league, Bure led the NHL in goals and PPG. He sat fifth in points, fourth in EVG and eighth in PPP. He was named to the First All-Star Team along with Brendan Shanahan, Sergei Fedorov, Ray Bourque, Scott Stevens and Dominik Hasek.

Bure continued his regular season success into the postseason as he led the Canucks to the Stanley Cup Final. Despite the organization’s regular season struggles, they beat the Calgary Flames in seven games in the Conference Quarter Finals, the Dallas Stars in five games during the Conference Semi-Finals and the Toronto Maple Leafs in five games in the Conference Finals. Their Cinderella run ended in the Stanley Cup Final as they lost to the New York Rangers in seven games. Bure impressed throughout the entire run, leading the Canucks in goals (16), assists (15) and points 31 through 24 games.

Alexander Mogilny – 107 Points in 1995-96

Mogiliny was the second Canuck to reach the 100-point mark. After six seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, the Canucks traded a 1995 first-round pick, Michael Peca and Mike Wilson, for the Russian and a 1995 fifth-round pick. Mogiliny scored 55 goals and posted 107 points in 79 games in his first season with the organization and led the team in scoring with Bure out for most of the season.

Although he couldn’t replicate his success from his first season with the Canucks throughout his tenure with the club, Mogiliny’s 1995-96 still stands out within the organization. His 55 goals are third all-time by any Canuck in a single season, while he’s tied in third with Bure for the most points in a single season with 107. He also tied Bure for the most EVG in a single season. Mogilny is tied in third for the highest P/GP in a single season with 1.35 among Canucks who have played close to a full season. Finally, his 71 even strength points (EVP) rank second in franchise history. His 55 goals and 107 points were the second-highest totals in his career.

Across the NHL, Mogiliny ranked third in goals, ninth in points, second in EVG and fifth in EVP. He set a career-high in assists with 52, five SHG and seven SHP. Mogilny led the Canucks to the 1996 Playoffs, despite the organization missing their star forward in Bure. The club held a 32-35-15 record and lost in the Conference Quarter Finals to the eventual Cup winners, the Colorado Avalanche.

Markus Naslund – 104 Points in 2002-03

Naslund became the third Canuck to reach the 100-point milestone in the 2002-03 season. After posting a career-high 90 points in 81 games during the 2001-02 season, Naslund took another step in his 10th NHL season. He scored 48 goals, 56 assists and posted 104 points in 82 games. Naslund set a personal career high in goals, assists, points, PPG, PPP, and game-winning goals (GWG).

Naslunds 104 points were the fourth most in franchise history. Meanwhile, his 45 goals were the fifth most. The Swede produced mostly on the man advantage and set the franchise record for the most PPP in a single season with 54 and second most PPG with 24. Lastly, he set a franchise record for GWG in a single season with 12.

The former Canucks captain was also second in the NHL in goals, points and PPG. Naslund led the league in PPP and GWG. His career season led to the NHL naming him to the First All-Star Team for the second time. He joined teammate Bertuzzi, long-time friend Peter Forsberg, Nicklas Lidstrom, Al MacInnis and Martin Brodeur. He was also the first Canuck to win the Ted Lindsay Award, voted as the most outstanding player during the regular season by members of the NHL Players Association.

The 2002-03 season was the Canucks’ best during Naslund’s tenure. The team posted a 45-23-13-1 record, the second-most win total in franchise history at the time. However, the playoff run was disappointing as the Canucks beat the St. Louis Blues in seven games but failed to capitalize on a 3-1 series lead and lost in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals to the Minnesota Wild. Naslund put together his best postseason, leading the team with five goals and 14 points through 14 games.

Henrik Sedin – 112 Points in 2009-10

Seven years after Naslund hit the 100-point mark, Henrik Sedin reached the mark in 2009-10. Through 82 games, Henrik scored 29 goals and posted a franchise-best 112 points through 82 games. In his ninth NHL season, he set a personal career high in multiple categories. He had a career-high of 29 goals, 83 assists, 112 points, 23 EVG, 83 EVP and two SHG.

Henrik’s 83 assists, 112 points and 83 EVP still stand as the franchise’s best in a single season. The Swedish forward led the league in assists and points. As a result of his career season, Henrik won multiple awards. He became the first Canuck to win the Art Ross Trophy for being the league’s point leader and is the only member of the organization to win the Hart Memorial Trophy for the NHL’s MVP. He was also named to the First All-Star Team for the first time in his career, along with Alex Ovechkin, Patrick Kane, Duncan Kieth, Mike Green and Ryan Miller.

The 2009-10 season was the organization’s third-best in terms of wins. At the time, the Canucks tied their 2006-07 record for the most wins in franchise history. The Canucks beat the Kings in the first round of the 2010 Playoffs before losing to the eventual Stanley Cup champs, the Chicago Blackhawks in six games. Henrik scored three goals and posted 14 points in 12 games.

Daniel Sedin – 104 Points in 2010-11

Following Henrik’s career year, Daniel posted his career high in 2010-11. Through 82 games, the winger posted 41 goals and 104 points. In his 10th NHL season, he set career highs in goals, assists (63), points, EVG (23), PPG (18), PPP (42), and GWG (10).

His 104 points are tied with Naslund’s 104 for the fourth-highest total in the franchise’s history. Daniel led the NHL in points, PPG, and PPP, while he was tied for the most EVP with 62, second for GWG and was third in assists. Similar to Henirk, Daniel won a few awards for the first time in his career. He won the Ted Lindsay Award and the Art Ross. He was also named to the First NHL All-Star Team for the first in his career, along with his brother Henrik, Corey Perry, Lidstrom, Shea Weber and Tim Thomas.

The 2010-11 season was the Canucks best in franchise history. They held the franchise’s best record at 54-19-9 record. Additionally, they went to Stanley Cup Final for the third time in franchise history. They beat the Blackhawks in seven games, the Nashville Predators in six games, and the San Jose Sharks in five. Their run ended after they lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final. As for Daniel, he scored nine goals and posted 20 points in 25 games.

Canucks’ 100 Point Club Carries Special Honours

Pettersson joins five NHL legends to post 100 points for the Canucks. Henrik, Daniel, Naslund and Bure all have their jerseys retired by the organization. Additionally, the Sedin twins and Bure are Hockey Hall of Fame inductees. Meanwhile, Mogiliny deserves the honour of being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The 24-year-old may not win any major awards this season and isn’t going to get any taste of playoff hockey. However, there is a good chance he will surpass the 100-point mark at least once more and should be involved in a few award talks if the Canucks improve as a team. The 2022-23 season could be the start of an impressive run for Pettersson.