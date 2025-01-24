Capitals Shut Out Kraken 3-0, Extend Win Streak to 6 Games

On Jan. 23, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Washington Capitals for the two teams’ first meeting of the season. The Capitals were stronger than the Kraken this game, taking more shots on net and making more scoring chances happen. Charlie Lindgren recorded his first shutout of the season with a 3-0 score to keep the Kraken at bay.

Game Recap

Four minutes into the first, the Capitals scored. Martin Fehervary took a shot that found the back of Joey Daccord’s net. Coach Dan Bylsma immediately challenged for offside. The Kraken won the challenge, and the score was reset back to 0-0. Each team had some great chances to get on the board throughout the first period. The Capitals took 15 shots on net while the Kraken took nine. Despite these chances, neither team was able to score.

A sense of deja vu hits, as four minutes into the second, the Capitals got on the board. Pierre-Luc Dubois attempted to take a shot on the net as he skated up from the right side of the rink. Daccord was able to stop the initial shot. The rebound bounced off of Vince Dunn, which Aliaksei Protas was able to get a hold of. He took a shot that the Kraken goalie tried to save, but it slipped through the cracks and into the back of the net to put the Capitals on the board first.

Ethen Frank, Washington Capitals (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Thirteen minutes into the second, the first penalty was called. Taylor Raddysh took a penalty for tripping Ryker Evans. It ran out with Seattle taking no shots on net during their extra man advantage. Kappo Kakko had the puck by the blue line of the Kraken scoring zone. Ethen Frank was able to take the puck away from him. On a breakaway with two minutes left on the clock, he skated up to the net and took a shot. Daccord blocked the first, but Frank was in front to put in the rebound.

With four minutes left on the clock, the Kraken pulled Daccord from the net. Thirty seconds later, Alexander Ovechkin earned an empty net goal to put the Capitals up by three. The Kraken took 22 shots on goal this game, but it was not enough to score a single goal. The Capitals were the stronger team here, earning their sixth straight win with a shutout victory.

Next Games

The Kraken will stay at home and host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 25. The Capitals will look to continue their win streak against the Vancouver Canucks also on Jan. 25. The Kraken and the Capitals will face each other one more time this season on March 9 at Capital One Arena.