Competing Internationally Will Benefit Senators’ Core

With the Ottawa Senators ending their seven-year playoff drought and pushing the Toronto Maple Leafs to a competitive six-game first round series, it’s safe to say this season was a success. Not only did the new ownership group step in and give the starving fanbase hope and a product to embrace and get behind, but many of the Senators’ young stars got a taste of playoff hockey and the success they’re capable of having. Brady Tkachuk showed his fearless leadership abilities, Jake Sanderson established himself as a franchise defenceman, and Tim Stützle showed the potential he possesses to perform on the biggest stage.

While these three stars showed their playoff potential this season, the international stage is a perfect training ground for them to get reps in an intense hockey setting where not only team pride, but country pride is on the line. With the wildly competitive 4 Nations Face-Off taking place in February, the IIHF World Championship underway, and the 2026 Winter Olympics on deck for next February, the Senators’ core should have their footprints all over international competition for the next year, and it should contribute to future playoff success.

Tim Stützle

Stützle is currently playing for Germany at the World Championship, and with Leon Draisaitl in the middle of yet another lengthy playoff run with the Edmonton Oilers, it’s clear who Germany’s leaning on for success. This is great news for Stützle. The opportunity to lead his country in a highly contested international tournament is a challenge he has certainly embraced. Most young stars would head for the beach as soon as their team’s playoff run ended, but the fact that he hopped on a flight to Sweden to compete with his fellow countrymen shows his will to win and improve his leadership skills. While Stützle had a few shining moments in the first round, his inexperience did come to light at times against the Maple Leafs with some poor turnovers and complaining towards officials. The chance to be a main contributor in this tournament and potentially the Olympics allows him to get more reps in high-leverage games where these mistakes will cost his team.

It’s clear the Senators view Stützle as Tkachuk’s running mate for years to come, and while the talent is there in abundance, he has the opportunity to mature and lead at the same time while playing for his country. Germany isn’t exactly a powerhouse, but they’re a scrappy and competitive hockey nation that continues to improve, much like the Senators. With the amount of games Stützle is expected to play for his country in the near future, you can almost guarantee he’ll improve in each playoff run going forward because the playoff stage and intensity will become less foreign to him while competing in international competition.

Brady Tkachuk & Jake Sanderson

2024-25 seemed like Ottawa and their captain’s coming-out party. Tkachuk lit up the hockey world in February, battled back from injury to close out the regular season, and scored four times in six games in the team’s first playoff appearance in nearly a decade. That wasn’t by accident. Tkachuk is built for high-leverage hockey, and the more chances he gets on that stage, the more success the Sens can expect. The emotion he showed in the two tilts against Canada or his postgame comments after losing Game 6 at home show how much he cares and how long he’s waited to play on the biggest stage.

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Tkachuk is a Team USA lock for years to come, and Sanderson could be in that same boat with his playoff performance. Sanderson showed his ability to lead the backend for his country and the Senators. He was a smooth-skating and physical presence that gave both clubs a sense of ease when the puck was on his stick. The more he plays with something on the line, the calmer he’ll be when hockey’s ultimate prize is up for grabs. Fellow American Shane Pinto is currently at the World Championship, and while he probably won’t crack America’s Olympic roster next winter, there are only positives for the young center to play for his country as well.

Nikolas Mantinpalo

Nikolas Matinpalo is at the World Championship as well with Finland, and the 26-year-old is in a similar situation to Stützle. Mantinpalo is far and away Finland’s best defenceman in this tournament, giving him an opportunity to lead his squad and prepare for potentially having to step up in an Ottawa playoff run. After the Senators recently signed him to a two-year extension, it’s clear they see him as a part of their competitive window, but need to see a bit more before committing to him long term. Competing for his country in May and potentially the Olympics gives him the chance to prove to Ottawa he’s worthy of a long-term commitment.

Linus Ullmark

Lastly, Linus Ullmark is perhaps the biggest reason the Senators made the playoffs, but his health and playoff ability certainly came into question throughout this season. The 2023 Vezina Trophy winner has had ups and downs in his postseason and international career, and he needs to work through these struggles for future playoff success. He missed a big chunk of Ottawa’s season and gave up some goals he’d like to have back against Toronto, but he also stood on his head at times and allowed his team to get to the playoffs. If Ullmark can contribute to the Swedish Olympic team and stay healthy next season, it would do wonders for his confidence. He’ll likely compete with fellow Swede Fillip Gustavsson as the team’s starter, but if he wins that job, it would be a big step towards preventing some health and performance struggles he’s experienced on the biggest stages.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the Senators are a young team who don’t have a lot of playoff experience, but have several international pillars who are crucial to their country’s success in big-time tournaments. With the NHL putting an emphasis on best-on-best competition for the next decade, it will only benefit Ottawa’s young core and allow them to get high-leverage reps in the most intense hockey outside of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.