DeAngelo’s Overtime Goal Leads Islanders Past Lightning 3-2

Tony DeAngelo scored just 33 seconds into overtime to lead the New York Islanders past the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2.

TONY DEANGELO WINS IT IN OVERTIME!!!!! pic.twitter.com/y5YI5Fgkwl — Islanders Videos (@SNY_Islanders) February 2, 2025

After a scoreless first period, Jake Guentzel opened the scoring when he redirected a shot past Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin. It was Guentzel’s 26th goal of the season. Brian Bradley is the only player in Lightning history with as many goals through his first 50 games with the club (32 in 1992-93).

The Islanders evened the score late in the second period on an Adam Boqvist goal. The Islanders recently claimed Boqvist off waivers from the Florida Panthers. The 24-year-old, right-handed shot has six points (2 goals, 4 assists) through 18 games with the Panthers this season. The 2018 first-round pick (eighth overall) has played six NHL seasons with the Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Chicago Blackhawks, totaling 91 points (25 goals and 66 assists) over 227 games.

Early in the third period, Kyle Palmieri picked up his 14th goal of the season to give the Islanders a one-goal lead. He had ended a 14-game goal drought earlier with a tally against the Philadelphia Flyers. He scored 13 goals and 33 points in the first 50 games this season.

The Lightning pulled their goalie late in the third period, and the move paid off as Nikita Kucherov evened the score with 45 seconds left in the game.

The Islanders had been on an active six-game win streak dating back to Jan. 18. With their win tonight, it marked their ninth run of at least seven games in franchise history and their third longest since the 1990-91 season.