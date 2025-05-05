Devils’ Hischier, Meier, and Siegenthaler to Represent Team Switzerland

A few familiar faces will represent Team Switzerland in the upcoming 2025 IIHF World Championship. Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Jonas Siegenthaler are about to take part in this year’s competition, following the Devils’ first-round playoff exit. Switzerland is on the hunt for a gold medal, seeking redemption after taking home silver last year.

Hischier participated in the tournament in 2024, amassing 11 points in 10 games. This included a four-point game against Austria, where he earned a hat trick and led Switzerland to a 6-5 victory. Without Roman Josi, the team will likely look to Hischier as their next leader, and for good reason. He just wrapped up a career year for New Jersey, with 35 goals and 69 points during the regular season.

Das ist unser vorläufiges Team für die WM in Stockholm und Herning! ⚡️



Voici notre équipe provisoire pour les Mondiaux de Stockholm et Herning ! 🤩



Questa è la nostra squadra provvisoria per i Mondiali di Stoccolma e Herning! 💪🏼#SIHF #MensWorlds

Meier has not participated in Worlds since 2022, where he notched three goals and five assists in eight games. The 28-year-old forward caught fire during the second half of the 2024-25 NHL season, and his infamous “Meier Madness” carried over into the postseason. He recorded two goals and two assists in Round 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Likewise, Siegenthaler had an impressive season. He acted as the Devils’ main shutdown defenseman, with Johnathan Kovacevic as his primary linemate. But after sustaining a lower-body injury at the beginning of February, the Devils organization announced that Siegenthaler would not return for the remainder of the season. However, he made a comeback during the playoffs and will now return to the world stage.

Devils hockey might be over, but fans can still watch the infamous “Swiss Trio” as they represent their home country. Switzerland will begin the tournament this Friday, May 9th, as they face Team Czechia in Denmark.