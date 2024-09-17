Oilers Mutually Part Ways with Assistant GM Brad Holland

On Sept. 17, the Edmonton Oilers announced the departure of assistant general manager (AGM) Brad Holland. He began his tenure in Edmonton as a scout in 2019-20, taking on his former AGM role in 2022-23.

"We thank Brad for his work during his time with the organization & we wish him well in his future endeavours." – Jeff Jackson — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 17, 2024

Oilers Continue Fluctuating Front Office

The Oilers have made some big changes this offseason, particularly with their front office. General manager (GM) Ken Holland, despite taking his team to Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, was replaced in the summer by former Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman. Now, the AGM has departed from the organization, too.

The Oilers were certainly busy in the offseason, acquiring key forwards such as Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson in free agency. Bringing back almost their entire 2023-24 roster aside from, notably, forward Dylan Holloway and defenceman Philip Broberg (who were lost via offer sheet by the St. Louis Blues), Edmonton is ready to compete.

With a new-look front office and a more polished roster for 2024-25, can they go back to the Final? Can they avenge last season’s club and go all the way?