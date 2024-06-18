Flames Must Weigh Pros & Cons of Trading Jacob Markstrom

There are many questions lingering over the Calgary Flames. Who will they select ninth overall in the 2024 draft? Will players entering the final year of their respective contracts such as Andrew Mangiapane, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Yegor Sharangovich be traded? The biggest question of all, however, surrounds the future of Jacob Markstrom.

The relationship between the Flames and Markstrom is rocky, and has led many insiders to believe he will be traded this summer. Both the New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators have already shown interest, while a number of other teams could soon join the sweepstakes.

Markstrom has been mostly solid since joining the Flames as a free agent ahead of the 2020-21 season. Though his 2.78 goals against average (GAA) and .905 save percentage (SV%) in 2023-24 don’t look overly impressive, he was third among all NHL netminders with a 28.93 goals saved above expected (GSAx).

Signed to a six-year deal, Markstrom has two seasons remaining on his contract with a $6 million cap hit. He has a full no-movement clause which gives him all the control over where he ends up, though it sounds like he is willing to go to any team he believes is near contending status. Here’s a look at some of the pros and cons of the Flames moving on from him.

Pros

Better Shot at High Pick in 2025

Though Markstrom’s play seemed to falter once the 2024 Trade Deadline had passed, he was without a doubt the Flames’ best player up to that point. He almost singlehandedly kept them in the playoff hunt for the first five months of the season, and though he was doing exactly what he was being paid to do, it hurt the Flames’ draft position.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When on his game, Markstrom is one of the best goalies in the NHL. Most teams would love to have him, but for a Flames team that is looking to retool, largely through draft picks, he doesn’t serve as the best option. Stealing games as often as he did this past season isn’t something that will benefit the franchise moving forward.

Flames Will Get Big Return

What would also go a long way in helping the Flames build for the future is the return they will get from Markstrom. As mentioned, there are several teams who could be in on him this offseason, which will only help his trade value increase. It isn’t easy to acquire a true number-one goalie in the NHL, which is exactly what he is. Those wanting to add him will have to pay a big price to do so.

At the very least, Markstrom is expected to fetch a first-round pick, and it wouldn’t surprise many if a young, talented prospect was included as well. A return as such would help the Flames speed up their current retooling process in a big way.

Wolf Handed the Reigns

There is no question Dustin Wolf is the future of Flames goaltending. The 23-year-old has dominated in the American Hockey League for three straight seasons, and is more than deserving of a full-time role at the NHL level. With Markstrom gone, that is a guarantee to happen.

Many believe Wolf should have been in the NHL from the get-go this past season, but having both Markstrom and Dan Vladar under contract prevented that from happening. It’s hard to envision a scenario where the Flames wouldn’t include Wolf on their roster next season, but with Markstrom and Vladar currently set to return, you never know for sure. Moving on from Markstrom would automatically remove any questions in that regard.

Cons

Wolf Losing a Great Mentor

Though Markstrom has yet to win a Stanley Cup, he is one of the more experienced goaltenders in the NHL, having logged nearly 500 games in his career. He has gained a ton of knowledge himself over that time, while also spending time playing with some other highly-experienced goalies such as Roberto Luongo, Ryan Miller, Jose Theodore, and Tomas Vokoun.

Markstrom has picked up plenty of tricks of the trade over his lengthy career, and has been quick to share some of his knowledge with Wolf. Having a full season to play alongside Markstrom would do wonders for the Flames’ young goaltender, and could really go a long way in benefitting the rest of his career.

Flames Goaltending Could Get Ugly

While Wolf is regarded as the future of the Flames, whether he is ready to take over the number-one role is very much a question mark. He has just 18 games of NHL experience under his belt, and hasn’t fared great in the short span with a 3.03 GAA and a .896 SV%. If Markstrom were around, he could step in and take the bulk of starts if Wolf struggled to give the young netminder some time to reset.

Instead, the only option to replace a struggling Wolf would be Vladar, who also has limited NHL experience and hasn’t looked great when called upon. In 75 career games he has a 3.06 GAA paired with a .894 SV%. Should he and Wolf be in a tandem next season, there could be some difficult stretches in store.

Frustrations in Flames Dressing Room

Another reason moving Markstrom could be an issue is the frustration it may cause through the rest of the Flames’ dressing room. Players such as Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, and Blake Coleman came to Calgary to win, while captain Mikael Backlund re-signed believing they were going to be a competitive team.

Trading Markstrom would really confirm that this organization is building towards the future and is willing to go through some short-term pain to do so. As bright as the future looks to be for Wolf, he is nowhere near the goaltender Markstrom is at this point in his career. Realizing what lies ahead following a Markstrom trade could really upset some of the veterans.

Tough Decision Lies Ahead

While the vast majority of Flames fans agree a retool is needed, it’s easy to see why management is hesitant to trade Markstrom. Wolf isn’t yet a sure thing, and goalies as good as Markstrom don’t come around very often. That said, the return he would bring in would be very enticing. It isn’t an easy decision either way for general manager Craig Conroy, though it will be exciting to see which direction he chooses to go.