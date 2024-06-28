Warren Foegele & Sam Carrick Leaving Oilers Seems Inevitable, Pundit Claims

The Edmonton Oilers came extremely close to winning their first Stanley Cup since 1990 this season after going to Game 7 against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. While the sadness still lingers for many fans, there isn’t much time before the offseason begins. The 2024 NHL Entry Draft is today (June 27) and free agency begins on July 1, so the Oilers don’t have much time to decide on what their plan will be heading toward the 2024-25 season. In a recent article from a well-respected pundit, Jason Gregor, he claims that Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick are unlikely to re-sign with the Oilers and will hit the open market.

Foegele and Carrick both helped the Oilers in different ways during their respective tenures. Foegele was acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Ethan Bear several seasons ago, and that deal has worked out well for the Oilers who got a strong two-way forward who could play anywhere in the lineup. Carrick was acquired at this year’s trade deadline in a deal that included Adam Henrique in exchange for a package including a 2024 first-round pick. He made an immediate physical impact and was able to provide solid depth as a fourth-line forward, but he often was a healthy scratch as head coach Kris Knoblauch opted to use Derek Ryan instead.

Warren Foegele, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s safe to assume that Gregor’s beliefs are accurate. The Oilers may have an interest in bringing back Foegele since he has proven to have chemistry with most of the linemates he has played with since he joined the team, but he may have priced himself out of Edmonton. The Oilers don’t have a lot of cap space to work with this season unless they can shed some salaries and even then, Foegele may still have interest in testing the open market. Carrick opting to test the free agent market shouldn’t come as a surprise, as he wasn’t utilized much by the Oilers and could get more playing time if he signed elsewhere for the 2024-25 season.

Foegele & Carrick Could Be Replaced

Losing two forwards will be disappointing, but they can be replaced. Whether the Oilers opt to take a swing during free agency and bring in someone like Jake DeBrusk or Patrick Kane, or if they look at the trade market to try and bring in a replacement for Foegele, he should be rather easy to replace. Carrick’s role has been filled already, and there just isn’t a spot for him in the lineup next season with the likely emergence of prospect Raphael Lavoie vying for a full-time roster spot. On top of Dylan Holloway likely returning, it just doesn’t make sense to try and bring him back.

At 28 years old and coming off of a season where he played a large role on a championship-contending team, Foegele could earn a massive pay raise and plenty of interest from around the NHL. With 163 points through 431 career games in the NHL, Foegele’s offensive production doesn’t jump out, but his two-way game is quite strong. On top of his ability to play well anywhere in the lineup, his versatility could lead to a small bidding war for his services next season.

I would predict both Foegele and Carrick get new deals fairly quickly when they hit the open market. I think Foegele will get a four-year contract worth between $3.25-$4.5 million per season. Carrick on the other hand will likely get a one or two-year contract worth $825,000-$925,000 annually. Both of them are strong players and will be loved on their new teams, but unfortunately, it seems as though their time in an Oilers uniform is complete.