Hurricanes & Andersen Are Running it Back for One More Season

The Carolina Hurricanes have been busy after advancing to Round 2 of the 2025 NHL Playoffs after defeating the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, April 29. The following day (April 30), they extended Taylor Hall to a three-year deal after acquiring him on Jan. 24. Now, just a few days later, the Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon (May 3) announced that they extended Danish netminder, Frederik Andersen to stay in Raleigh, NC, for another season. What are the details of the extension between the Hurricanes and Andersen?

Frederik Andersen Is Staying in Carolina

The Hurricanes extended Andersen to a one-year, $2.75 million average annual value (AAV) deal for the 2025-26 season. Following the extension, he will now become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in July 2026. Also, the deal includes some performance bonuses that state he will receive $250,000 if he plays 35-plus games, $250,000 for 40-plus games, and $250,000 if the Hurricanes reach the Eastern Conference Final with him playing at least half of the club’s playoff games.

Following the announcement, general manager Eric Tulsky stated, “Frederik has played extremely well for us and ranks in the top 10 all-time for winning percentage by an NHL goalie. We’re excited that he will be staying with the team for next season.” Following his 12th NHL season, Andersen finished with a 13-8-1 record, 2.50 goals-against average (GAA), and a .899 save percentage (SV%) in 22 regular-season games with the Hurricanes. Those are solid numbers despite missing over 38 games due to having knee surgery in November. Andersen played in his 500th career NHL game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 20 and notched his 300th career win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 23, checking off milestone after milestone.

Since joining the Hurricanes in July 2021, Andersen has an 82-35-5 record, 2.27 GAA, .915 SV%, and nine shutouts in 124 games over four seasons. His playoff record for the Hurricanes is 14-8 with a 2.14 GAA and a .914 SV%. Andersen represented the Hurricanes in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game and won the William M. Jennings Trophy alongside Antti Raanta in 2021-22 after they allowed only 202 goals (league-lowest allowed).

Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In four games during the 2025 NHL Playoffs, Andersen has a 3-1 record, 1.59 GAA, and .936 SV%. That is even with him leaving Game 4 during the second period. Overall, a stellar four games for Andersen in his third postseason with the Hurricanes. He only allowed five goals in three and a half games before Pyotr Kochetkov replaced him in the net after the injury. Bringing back Andersen gives the Hurricanes a sense of familiarity, as they will have the Danish netminder with Kochetkov again for the 2025-26 season. The hope is that Andersen stays healthy, as he has missed over 70 games in the last two seasons. However, both instances were out of his control as he dealt with knee surgery and blood clotting. If he can manage to play around 49% of the games for the Hurricanes next season, that will be a win for the team.

The last two seasons saw Andersen and Kochetkov swap duties after the former rejoined the team later in the season. Is there a possibility that they start with the tandem swapping every game next season? There is a reason to do that, but that’s a decision for head coach Rod Brind’Amour and his staff to determine in 2025-26. It’ll be interesting to see what the Hurricanes have next up their sleeves before the offseason really begins.

The Great Dane Starting Game 1?

On Saturday night, the NHL announced the start times for Games 1 and 2 in Washington, D.C. for Round 2 between the Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals. Game 1 will be on Tuesday, May 6, at 7 p.m. Eastern, with ESPN having the exclusive airing rights. Game 2 will be on Thursday, May 8, at the same time. Furthermore, they announced the rest of the Round 2 schedule with Games 3 & 4 in Raleigh being on Saturday, May 10, and Monday, May 12. Start times will be announced at a later date. Either way, with Andersen practicing on Friday and Saturday, will the Hurricanes turn to him to start Round 2 against the Capitals? Only time will tell.