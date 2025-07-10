Ilya Sorokin’s Agent Shuts Down False Trade Rumors

The New York Islanders might be headed in a different direction next season as they brought in a new general manager, traded Noah Dobson, and seem destined for a retool. In recent weeks, speculation began to grow surrounding their number one goaltender, Ilya Sorokin, but his agent has shut down the idea that he was ever available or involved in any type of trade talks at any time.

Ilya Sorokin has a full no-trade clause and has never been part of any trade discussions — not at any point. Surprised this needs correcting, but here we are. There’s a difference between reporting facts and creating buzz around yourself. #WeAreGoldStar! — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) July 10, 2025

The rumors began when pundit Frank Seravalli decided to “report” that the Islanders and Utah Mammoth had trade discussions surrounding Sorokin at the 2025 NHL Draft, while their conversation included talks about the 8th overall selection. He doubled down, saying he believed there had been conversations about Sorokin around the league, which led to even further speculation.

Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News pushed back on the report right away, stating that the Islanders dangling Sorokin made little sense. He added that considering the other moves new general manager Mathieu Darche has made, moving Sorokin and falling into a retool, or a rebuild, doesn’t make any sense.

This isn’t the first time Seravalli has made things up and reported them as factual, but, unfortunately, he continues to do so, forcing representatives of the player and team to shut down his false reporting. As of right now, according to people close to Sorokin, he was never available to begin with, and it doesn’t sound like that is going to change anytime soon.

Asking Price for Sorokin Would’ve Been Astronomical

Let’s assume for a second the Islanders were willing to part with Sorokin; what does that look like in a trade? A few things have to be considered. First, the goaltending market and need for upgrades between the pipes are at an all-time high, with several teams looking to improve their depth in net heading into the 2025-26 season. Second, Sorokin is arguably a top-5 goaltender in the NHL right now. Third, Sorokin has trade protection and a massive cap hit that make moving him tough.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

So, if all of that can be worked out, teams would then have to figure out what a fair trade package looks like, and let’s be honest, it would be insane. The Philadelphia Flyers need a new starting goaltender, so let’s take them as an example. In exchange for Sorokin, they would have to pay Ivan Fedotov, two first-round picks, Cam York, and a second-round pick.

Yeah, it’s an insane asking price, and that probably still doesn’t get it done.

Let’s take the Edmonton Oilers as another example. They would likely have to fork over two first-round picks, Matthew Savoie, Beau Akey, and a second-round pick.

Realistically, the Islanders probably lose any deal that includes Sorokin; that’s what makes any deal unlikely. Any team would love to have him, and as I wrote previously, any team should be all-in if Sorokin ever becomes available. However, he’s not, and it doesn’t sound like the Islanders plan on trading him.

The Islanders look to be confident in their ability to fight for a wild-card playoff spot this season, and if everything works out, they may be able to sneak back into the postseason. To do that, they will need their starting goaltender.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.