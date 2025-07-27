Islanders Must Address Lee’s Pending 2026 Free Agency This Summer

One year ago, it would have been hard to see Brock Nelson playing anywhere else aside from with the New York Islanders. Yet, an offseason without an extension turned into a trade deadline without a long-term deal, so the Islanders traded him. They moved on from a face of the franchise, and Nelson, once a staple on Long Island, will finish his career somewhere else.

It all worked out for the best as the Islanders traded a rental for a top prospect in Calum Ritchie and a future selection in the first round. However, it’s a reminder that the clock is ticking on pending free agents, and the longer they go without an extension, the more pressure there is for the team to make a move of some sort.

The next in line is Anders Lee. He isn’t as good a scorer or forward as Nelson, but he is also a key part of the roster and was integral to the Islanders’ deep playoff runs in 2020 and 2021. It’s why this is the time of the year for the Islanders, and specifically, their new general manager (GM) Mathieu Darche, to address his contract.

Darche’s Next Big Test

Darche was hired this offseason and immediately thrown into the fire. He had to make big decisions and make them fast. Darche hired a new American Hockey League (AHL) coaching staff, drafted Matthew Schaefer with the top pick, and, most importantly, traded Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens.

With all the signings from free agency taken care of and Maxim Tsyplakov re-signed, it seems like Darche has nothing left on his plate until the start of the season at least. That’s where Lee’s contract comes in and suddenly becomes the next challenge for Darche.

There are a few paths to take, but like the Dobson trade, one of them will define his tenure as the GM. Darche can lean into the rebuild by trading Lee while he can get the most value, or try to stay competitive and make a push for the playoffs. Or, he can try to balance the two.

Islanders Trading Lee Isn’t Ideal, But Might Be Needed

If the Islanders don’t extend Lee this summer, he’s their most valuable trade asset. Jean-Gabriel Pageau is a center, and so is Casey Cizikas, making both valued players in a trade. However, Lee is a scorer and gets to the dirty areas. Teams looking to make a playoff run love having a player like that on their roster.

It’s worth noting that Lee has a modified no-movement clause. So, Darche can’t send him to any team in a trade. That said, it’s a 15-team no-trade list, giving Darche plenty of options and likely a handful of teams who will be in contention for the Cup next season.

Considering the Islanders are retooling, or at least building up the farm system, a trade can put them in a good spot. They wouldn’t get a haul like they did in the Dobson trade or an elite prospect like they did in the Nelson deal. However, they’d get a few pieces to put them in a good spot. It’s why Darche will consider the option of trading Lee.

The Benefits of Keeping Lee Long-Term

There’s a good chance the Islanders are a competitive team next season. The core of Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, and Ilya Sorokin raises their floor, and with the Metropolitan Division possessing a few rebuilding teams, they can easily be in the playoff picture. If that happens, Lee is the type of player they’ll want around.

Anders Lee, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Even at 35 years old, Lee is a great forward. Yes, he’s limited as he’s not a great skater, passer, or shooter. Yet, Lee brings a lot to the forward unit and will be a key part of the top six. Lee scored 29 goals last season and looked healthy for the first time since tearing his ACL in March 2021. It’s why the season ahead could be one of his best, and at a convenient time, since he’s in a contract year.

Additionally, if the Islanders are turning over the roster and adding youth to the lineup, Lee is a great player to have around. The captain is a mentor and will help the young players as the Islanders transition into a new era. Ritchie and Cole Eiserman need a veteran forward to help them adjust to the NHL, and Lee is the one to help with that.

What a Lee Extension Might Look Like

Lee is 35, an age when players used to receive one-year contracts with the knowledge that their best hockey is behind them. Many players are getting long-term deals despite being in their late 30s, as teams are betting on them aging well. Chris Tanev, at 34, signed a six-year deal in the 2024 offseason with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Brad Marchand, at 37, just signed a six-year contract with the Florida Panthers.

These players hint at Lee receiving a long-term deal, but there are two things to keep in mind. Lee, while a great player, isn’t at the same level as Tanev or Marchand. Moreover, he’s taken a beating throughout his career and doesn’t have a lot of great years left in him.

So, Lee will probably sign a three-year deal, with a slight chance that it’s a four-year deal. If Lee is willing to stay with the Islanders, he can take a team-friendly deal where the average annual value is in the $4 million range, something John Tavares did in the offseason with the Maple Leafs.

What do you think happens with Lee and his contract? If the Islanders extend him, what does that deal look like? Let us know in the comments section below!