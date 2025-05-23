Kings to Take Big Swings: Marner, McDavid in Free Agency Sights

Following the hiring of Ken Holland as general manager and Vice President of Hockey Operations, the Los Angeles Kings appear poised to make major waves in the coming NHL offseasons. In fact, they might have two of the league’s most prominent names on their radar.

According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Kings are expected to be aggressive players if Mitch Marner becomes available this summer — and could go even further with a potential blockbuster pursuit of Connor McDavid should the Edmonton Oilers captain hit free agency in 2026.

Holland has reportedly been given the green light to make bold moves in reshaping the Kings’ roster and getting them over their continued first-round playoff disappointments. LeBrun wrote Thursday, “You can absolutely bet he’s going to be aggressive this summer trying to upgrade the Kings roster.” That likely includes targeting Marner, who is reportedly ready for a change of scenery after years under the intense spotlight in Toronto.

LeBrun writes:

“I would be surprised if the Kings didn’t enter the Mitch Marner sweepstakes, for example, if the pending unrestricted free agent is indeed available July 1. Just like I would be pretty surprised if the Kings didn’t do all they could to enter a Connor McDavid frenzy if, for whatever reason, the best player in the world doesn’t extend with the Oilers. (I’m not saying he won’t extend. I’m just saying in case he doesn’t.)” source – ‘Why Kings could go big-game hunting this NHL offseason: Catching up with Ken Holland’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 05-22-2025

What’s That About Connor McDavid?

The mention of McDavid is particularly intriguing. The Oilers superstar is under contract until July 1, 2026, and while there’s optimism in Edmonton that he’ll sign an extension in the summer of 2025, LeBrun is among those keeping an eye on what happens if he doesn’t. Speculation would start with an ugly playoff elimination at the hands of the Dallas Stars.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There are significant “what-ifs” surrounding both Marner and McDavid’s availability.

Both would first have to decline an extension with their respective teams, teams that are consistently contending for the Stanley Cup and playoff-bound. While Marner might be ready to move on, the Oilers are still tracking to compete for a Cup this season. There is a feeling in Edmonton that McDavid, along with longtime teammate and friend Leon Draisaitl, can still win. In Toronto, the situation is slightly different in that the Maple Leafs seem to have repeatedly proven this “Core Four” doesn’t have what it takes.

Related: Matthews’ Silence Speaks Loudly to Maple Leafs Fans

Whether McDavid would view a move to Los Angeles as a better opportunity to win remains uncertain. And if McDavid ever hits the open market, the Kings will be just one of many suitors, as teams with cap flexibility and championship aspirations would surely line up with max-contract offers in the $15–20 million range.

Marner will also have a long line of suitors, but it is believed he’ll rule out Canadian teams and clubs where the spotlight is extremely bright.

Are the Kings Really a Threat To Land Big Players?

Los Angeles is positioning itself to be ready. Whether Holland is successful in his quest to secure a big ticket as a UFA remains to be seen. He’s spent big money in the past to bring in outside help, but maybe never this much money.

In the shorter term, Marner represents a more immediate and realistic target. He could command north of $13 million annually, and if Holland wants to make his mark, landing Marner would be one way to do so. The winger would instantly become their top offensive threat, joining a roster that already includes talents like Kevin Fiala, Quinton Byfield, and Anze Kopitar. He might also like the idea that the media coverage in L.A. is much less intense.

As for McDavid, this is little more than speculation on LeBrun’s part.