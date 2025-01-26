Kraken Defeat Penguins 4-1 to Sweep Season Series

The Pittsburgh Penguins travelled to the Seattle Kraken to continue their West Coast road trip. The Kraken were looking to take their third win of their four-game homestand. The Kraken took home the win in a 4-1 battle.

Game Recap

The first period was relatively quiet, with the Penguins and the Kraken taking an even amount of shots, seven each. Eeli Tolvanen had to take a seat at the 14-minute mark after hooking Kevin Hayes. The Penguins did not make the most of this chance, though. The period came to a close with no goals up on the scoreboard.

As the second began, so did the action. 2:16 into the period, the Kraken had the first goal on the board. After a failed pass from Kris Letang, Chandler Stephenson stole the puck and made a breakaway for the net with Oliver Bjorkstrand. Stephenson passed to Andre Burakovsky, who was trailing behind the pair. It looked like the Penguins weren’t expecting this pass as they scrambled to regain control. He passed to Bjorkstrand, who was able to send the puck into the net while he was right in front of it. The Kraken lead did not last long. Two minutes later, the Penguins were able to tie the game. Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell had the puck behind the Kraken goal. Crosby sent a pass to Letang who caught it by the boards. Crosby was making his way in front of the net when Letang sent the pass to Rakell, still behind. He made a quick pass to Crosby who sent a slapshot to tie the game for Pittsburgh.

At 15:55, the Penguins took their first penalty. Cody Glass had to sit for slashing Jaden Schwartz. Not even a minute into the penalty, they took another. This time, it was for Letang cross-checking Matty Beniers. For 1:20, the Kraken had a 5-on-3 advantage. They did not waste any time. Stephenson had the puck in the faceoff circle. He passed to Jared McCann, who was across him in the other faceoff dot. He took a shot that was blocked by Joel Blomqvist. He caught the rebound puck, passing to Vince Dunn at the blue line. He made a shot attempt and that one found the back of the net. With his power-play goal, the Kraken led at the end of the second, 2-1.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

Five minutes into the third, the Kraken extended their lead. Shane Wright was driving the puck up to the net, but Philip Tomasino was able to knock it loose. It found McCann in an open area. He sent a pass to Tolvanen, who was able to score the third goal of the night for the Kraken. At 9:37, Josh Mahura drew a penalty for tripping Drew O’Connor. Once again, the Penguins were unable to score on the man advantage. Two minutes after the penalty ran out, the Kraken scored their fourth at full strength. Kaapo Kakko was able to steal the puck away from the Penguins off a missed pass. He drove to the net with Beniers. With a 2-on-1 advantage, he passed to Beniers. He took a shot on net that Blomqvist lunged to stop, but ultimately scored the fourth goal for the Kraken.

Next Games

The Kraken will head to Edmonton to face off against the Oilers on Jan. 27. The Penguins will also play on the 27th, facing off against the San Jose Sharks.