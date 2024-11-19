Blue Jackets’ Labanc Having Career Resurgence in Columbus

Prior to signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets, it seemed like Kevin Labanc might be on his way out of the NHL.

The 28-year-old struggled mightily in his final season with the San Jose Sharks, often finding himself as a healthy scratch under Sharks’ then-head coach David Quinn. The Sharks had a historically bad 2023-24 season, and it seemed difficult to imagine a player who struggled to get into their lineup would find another home in the NHL. Labanc seemed destined to either spend some time overseas or in the American Hockey League (AHL) trying to bounce back.

A Strong Preseason

In the middle of September, it was announced that Labanc had signed a professional try-out with the New Jersey Devils, and he drastically raised his stock under their new head coach Sheldon Keefe. In just four preseason games, he scored six goals and added an assist. For the first time in years, he showed signs of his 2018-19 season where he posted 56 points in 82 games for the Sharks.

Kevin Labanc, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Labanc was able to use that strong preseason performance to catapult himself into the conversation for an NHL contract. The Devils reportedly offered him one, but ultimately he ended up heading a bit west and signing with the Blue Jackets in early October.

Career Year in Columbus

Overcoming the odds has been the story of Labanc’s career. As a sixth-round pick, the odds were against him ever making it into the NHL to begin with. After a disappointing final couple of seasons in San Jose, it seemed like the odds were against him once again and he might struggle to find another NHL job. He overcame all of those odds, and he’s arguably playing the best hockey of his career under the Blue Jackets’ new head coach Dean Evason.

While the goal-scoring prowess Labanc showed in the preseason hasn’t carried over to the regular season, he’s finding himself on the scoresheet on a regular basis regardless. In his first 14 games as a member of the Blue Jackets, he’s put up a total of 10 points, only one of which is a goal. Evason has been smart with his usage of the Staten Island, NY native as well. Even though he’s putting up points, he isn’t throwing Labanc out there more than he needs to. He’s averaged around 11 minutes of ice time per game so far this season, which is exactly where he should be at this point in his career.

General manager Don Waddell praised Labanc’s offensive ability in the Blue Jackets’ press release announcing the signing, stating: “He has an excellent shot and playmaking ability and given his character we believe he will fit in very well with our group.” So far, Labanc has performed exactly how Waddell expected, and he certainly seems to be a good fit for the organization. The question remains though, what are the Blue Jackets’ plans for him moving forward?

What’s Next for Labanc?

As the season progresses, Labanc’s name will undoubtedly end up in trade rumors if he keeps performing at a high level. He’s on a cheap one-year deal, and essentially any team in the NHL could find a way to fit him onto their roster either as a bottom-six forward or a depth player for the playoffs. Given his performances late in his tenure with San Jose though, they may be hesitant to give up a significant return for him. As a result, keeping him may be a wise decision for Waddell.

Labanc is still young enough to be a significant player in Columbus for a few years. With that being said, he was also old enough to play alongside some of the NHL’s great leaders such as Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, and Joe Pavelski in San Jose. His knowledge alone could be massively beneficial for a young team like the Blue Jackets if he’s willing to step into a behind-the-scenes leadership role.

Labanc’s career has seen a massive resurgence so far this season with the Blue Jackets. Although the team has cooled off after a very hot start, he is still one of the bright spots. Now, it’s just a matter of seeing what the Blue Jackets’ long-term plans are for him.