Maple Leafs Considering Multiple Trades to Start 2022-23 Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have started the 2022-23 campaign with a 1-1 record after a bounce-back performance in their home opener on Thursday night. While some of their core players appear to be set for big seasons, it’s their depth that’s standing out early on to start the year. General manager Kyle Dubas made a slew of moves throughout the summer and from the sounds of it, a couple more trades could be on the way.

According to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs are shopping veteran forward Wayne Simmonds, and the team is looking to add some more defensive depth via trade. It’s not likely either deal will be a blockbuster once they transpire, but it’s a great sign for Leafs Nation that Dubas will be aggressive this season to try and win the ultimate prize.

Simmonds’ Trade About More Than Hockey

There’s a ton of mutual respect between Dubas and Simmonds and this trade won’t necessarily be an easy one. Firstly, the Maple Leafs forward has a modified no-trade clause which protects him against 10 teams of his choice. Secondly, he’s already passed through waivers without being claimed, so it’s hard to say exactly how interested other teams are in his game.

Wayne Simmonds, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 34-year-old Simmonds isn’t the 30-goal-scoring power forward he once was, but he’s a capable fourth-line winger who can bring some sandpaper to any lineup on a given night. He appeared in 72 games last season for the Maple Leafs, tallying 16 points and 96 penalty minutes.

So far, some teams that I’ve linked to a Simmonds deal include the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres. It feels like because of the fact the player would like to stay as close to his family as possible, a move to another Eastern Conference team makes the most sense. This deal won’t be about what the Maple Leafs get back in return – frankly, it may be nothing but future considerations – it’s more so about putting Simmonds in the best situation for himself and his family.

Maple Leafs Lacking Depth on Defense

If we’ve discovered anything over these first couple of games to start the 2022-23 season, it’s the fact Justin Holl and Jake Muzzin have started very slow for the Maple Leafs. With bad turnovers, being a step behind the play, ugly outlet passes and bad decisions, the pairing has been the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. With the injuries to Timothy Liljegren and Jordie Benn, it makes a ton of sense for Dubas to be trolling the waters of the trade market to see what affordable options are available.

Jake Muzzin, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman mentions the Maple Leafs’ surplus of forwards could be in play should the team strike a deal for a defenseman. While Simmonds is included in this mix, so too are Pontus Holmberg, Alex Steeves, Joey Anderson and Adam Gaudette. All of these players failed to make the big club out of training camp and are currently in line to start the American Hockey League season with the Toronto Marlies.

Maple Leafs Targets Won’t Be Superstar Defensemen

Again, any early season trade will likely be a minor one, so don’t expect to see the Maple Leafs acquire someone like Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes. Someone of his nature is too expensive for the cash-strapped team, who were just $4 short of the salary cap ceiling to start this season.

Some names you can add to the trade bait list include San Jose Sharks defenseman Scott Harrington, Dallas Stars blueliner Will Butcher and right-handed defenseman Philippe Myers of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Certainly, not a trio that jumps off the page, but all have recently cleared waivers and were assigned to the minors.

Philippe Myers appeared in 115 games over three seasons for the Philadelphia Flyers (Jess Starr/ The Hockey Writers)

Dubas is looking for depth, not necessarily someone to take a job in the team’s top four. Victor Mete is also available via the Marlies, and so too is Mac Hollowell, who has yet to receive any looks in the NHL after being selected in the fourth round back in 2018. Hollowell recorded 26 points in 45 games in the AHL last season, however, it’s his strength and play under pressure that has been questioned since joining the organization.

With all this being said, it’s great to have Maple Leafs hockey back and something to talk about to the passionate fan base. There’s nothing stronger than the loyalty of Leafs Nation and this passion is what brings us all together. Dubas and company are working hard to try and upgrade the hockey club as quickly as possible this season and if they’re able to move Simmonds for an experienced defenseman, that will be a huge win. If not, look for the Maple Leafs GM to pull off a second trade and use some of his forward depth in the minors to provide his blue line with some much-needed resources. And if Muzzin and Holl continue to struggle like we’ve seen after just two games, then something more drastic may go down before the Christmas break.