Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Leivo, O’Reilly, Cowan, Mario & Murray

With the Toronto Maple Leafs not set to play until tomorrow, it’s a good time to dive into some news and rumours beyond the upcoming games. Today, I’ll look at two former Maple Leafs. For the first, I’ll look at what happened to him after he left the team. The second is a former player who keeps coming up in rumours about a potential return at the trade deadline. Finally, I’ll share news about a prospect whose impressive milestone has tethered him to one of hockey’s all-time greats.

Item One: Remember Josh Leivo? He’s Lighting It Up in the KHL

Josh Leivo, a third-round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2011, struggled to carve out a consistent role in the NHL. In his six seasons with the Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, and St. Louis Blues, he played 265 games and put up 77 points. While he showed potential, injuries and roster depth often held him back.

Related: NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Oilers, Devils, Penguins

That said, there was always a sense that Leivo had talent. Between his time with different NHL teams, he played the 2021-22 season with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Chicago Wolves and helped them win a Calder Cup championship, earning playoff MVP honours with 29 points in 18 games.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Patrick Marleau celebrates with Josh Leivo, Andreas Johnsson, and Connor Brown (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

When he could not sign an NHL contract for the 2023-24 season, Leivo signed with Ufa Salavat Yulayev in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Guess what? He’s been close to unstoppable since. After registering 38 points in his first KHL season, Leivo currently leads the league in goals (37) and points (58) through 43 games. The question is whether his dominant play will allow him to knock on the NHL’s door again. Is there a potential for him to return to North America? Leivo is thriving in a tough league where his offensive talents have finally emerged. What next for him?

Item Two: Don’t Expect O’Reilly Back in Toronto at the Deadline

Ryan O’Reilly continues to pop up as a potential trade deadline acquisition for Toronto. That said, fans shouldn’t count on it. After a brief stint with the Maple Leafs in 2022-23, where he posted 11 points in 13 games following his trade from St. Louis, O’Reilly signed a four-year, $4.5 million deal with the Nashville Predators. While Nashville has struggled this season, making O’Reilly a potential trade candidate, the cost and logistics of bringing him back to Toronto may make it unlikely.

Related: Maple Leafs Should Look to Penguins for Help Up Front

Maple Leafs analyst James Mirtle addressed the rumours on the JD Bunkis podcast. He acknowledged that O’Reilly’s name has been linked to the team because of his history and fit. However, he believes the Maple Leafs don’t have the trade assets (or won’t use them) to compete in what’s going to be a seller’s market. Top prospects like Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan, along with the 2026 first-round pick, are pieces the Maple Leafs shouldn’t move.

“There’s not great fits for the Leafs,” Mirtle explained. He added, “My prediction is it’s not going to be a great trade deadline for the Toronto Maple Leafs.”

Ryan O’Reilly, when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs

(Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While O’Reilly remains a “sexy” name in trade discussions, Toronto fans shouldn’t hold their breaths. Toronto’s limited assets and the high cost of adding players like O’Reilly suggest the Maple Leafs will probably be conservative at the deadline. I, for one, am glad.

Item Three: Easton Cowan Ties Mario Lemieux’s CHL Point Streak Record

Give Easton Cowan some credit. He’s written his name alongside hockey royalty, tying Mario Lemieux’s Canadian Hockey League (CHL) record for consecutive games with at least one point. Despite the London Knights’ 5-2 loss to the Kitchener Rangers earlier this week, Cowan pushed his point streak to 61 straight games. Lemieux set the record during the 1983-84 season with the Laval Voisins; while Cowan’s streak spans two seasons—which likely disqualifies it from official recognition—it’s a milestone still worth noting.

Related: Maple Leafs Easton Cowan: It’s Not the Size of the Dog

Drafted 28th overall by the Maple Leafs in 2023, Cowan was a surprise pick. However, his gritty and energetic play has quieted critics. His continued development and offensive production make him a strong candidate to join the Maple Leafs roster as a “Black Ace” this postseason. While Cowan has a long road to even approach the greatness of a player like Lemieux, the comparison does point to his potential. Joining the company of one of the best to ever lace-up NHL skates is an achievement that gives hope to Maple Leafs fans that Cowan could be a future star in Toronto.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Matt Murray has been recalled from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. During his time with the Marlies, the veteran goaltender has at least shown that he’s fully healthy and ready to contribute. Murray, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, has been impressive in the AHL. This season, he’s put up a great 1.68 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage in 15 games (with an 8-4-2 record). These numbers suggest that Murray has regained his form after battling injuries.

Still, even with his promotion, Murray is expected to play as a backup to Joseph Woll, who has established himself as the Maple Leafs’ primary goaltender. While Woll has been reliable at the NHL level, having Murray as a backup gives the organization some experienced depth in the net as they gear up for a critical stretch of the season.