Morgan Geekie’s 2-Goal Period Enough to Defeat Avalanche 3-1

Right after the big trade went down, the Colorado Avalanche skated into Boston to take on the Bruins. The Bruins were coming off a crucial defeat to the Ottawa Senators and pulled away from the Avalanche with a 3-1 comeback victory.

First Period

Talk about a period that was one-sided. There was no scoring in the first period of play, but it was a dominant period by the Avalanche. In a period that did not have a single penalty called, the action was in favor of the Avalanche. They played with greater speed and were skating circles around the Bruins in the opening period. They generated stronger looks, out-attempting the Bruins 22-15 and outshooting them by a whopping 12-5. It was a miracle the Bruins got out of that period being tied, but eventually, the ice would get broken in the second period.

Second Period

The Avalanche picked up where they left off and drew first blood in the second period. After transitioning the play forward, Casey Mittlestadt fed a nice backhand pass to winger Artturi Lehkonen, who fired a shot off the post to give the Avalanche the lead. After the goal was scored, the Avalanche maintained the pace of the game.

The Bruins were chasing the game and only managed to fire three shots on goal for the entirety of the period. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman was completely dialed in and kept this game close. The Bruins finally helped their goalie and got on the scoreboard in the third period.

Third Period

Welcome to the David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie show. The new dynamic duo for the Bruins helped them get on the scoreboard in the third. Excelling in transition, Pastrnak entered the zone with great speed and was able to feed a cross-ice pass to Geekie who fired a shot past Scott Wedgewood to tie the game at one. Moments later, the duo went back to work. After cycling the puck behind the net, Pastrnak found Geekie again parked in front of the net for the easy tap in goal. Despite getting outplayed, the Bruins grabbed the lead 2-1.

Morgan Geekie, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Avalanche had a big push toward the end of the game and pulled the goalie with 2:25 left in the game. The move would not help the Avalanche crawl back to tie the game. Pastrnak sealed it with an empty net goal and the Bruins won 3-1.