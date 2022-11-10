Devils Gameday Preview: Ottawa Senators – 11/10/22

The New Jersey Devils are one of the NHL’s hottest teams, winning seven in a row for the first time since 2011. Their next test comes in the form of the Ottawa Senators, which will mark the Devils’ fifth game in a row against a Canadian team. The Devils are 10-3-0 on the season, while the Senators are 4-8-0.

Mackenzie Blackwood, Nico Hischier, Dougie Hamilton (The Hockey Writers)

After successfully sweeping their Western Canada road trip, the Devils returned to the Prudential Center on Nov. 8, defeating the Calgary Flames 3-2, their second straight win against them. The game-winning goal was scored by captain Nico Hischier, faking out Jacob Markstrom to seal the win in front of a rowdy crowd. “To be honest, I first couldn’t believe it,” Hischier said post-game. “I had this move in my head, but I thought I’m way too far out. It was pretty cool. It got me fired up.”

This is the first time this season that the Devils and Senators meet – the teams will play each other again on Nov. 19 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata. Following that, the next time New Jersey and Ottawa collide is on March 25, much later in the season, when both teams could look very different.

On the injury front, Devils winger Ondřej Palát underwent successful groin surgery and is expected to miss the next 8-10 weeks. Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood has an MCL sprain and is expected to be out for 3-6 weeks. The Senators are also banged up and could be without center Josh Norris for the rest of the season. Ottawa is coming off a loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 9, falling 6-4.

Team Rosters:

The Devils Projected Lines:

Forwards:

Tomas Tatar – Nico Hischier – Fabian Zetterlund

Erik Haula – Jack Hughes – Jesper Bratt

Yegor Sharangovich – Dawson Mercer – Jesper Boqvist

Miles Wood – Michael McLeod – Nathan Bastian

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Defensemen:

Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton

Ryan Graves – John Marino

Brendan Smith – Damon Severson

Goaltenders:

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

The Senators Projected Lines:

Forwards:

Brady Tkachuk – Tim Stützle – Claude Giroux

Alex DeBrincat – Derick Brassard – Drake Batherson

Tyler Motte – Shane Pinto – Mathieu Joseph

Parker Kelly – Marc Kastelic – Austin Watson

Defensemen:

Thomas Chabot – Jacob Bernard-Docker

Travis Hamonic – Jake Sanderson

Erik Brannstrom – Nick Holden

Goaltenders:

Anton Forsberg

Cam Talbot

What’s Happening in Ottawa

The Senators have lost six straight games as of Nov. 10. They are last in the Atlantic Division and have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. Despite their struggles, captain Brady Tkachuk still has confidence in the team. “The last bunch of games here, we’ve been playing well,” he said. “We have all the belief in the world that we’re going to do it, that we’re going to get it done. It’s definitely frustrating, though.”

With that said, there are still some positives. Tkachuk has 16 points in 12 games, and newly-acquired winger Alex DeBrincat has 11 points. The team did make two recent roster moves, waiving defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and goaltender Magnus Hellberg on Nov. 9. However, the biggest news about the Sens involves ownership. The Melnyk family is looking to sell the team, and actor Ryan Reynolds’ name is swirling among potential buyers. The Deadpool star has expressed interest, and he received a standing ovation when he attended the game against the Canucks in Ottawa.

Keep an Eye On:

New Jersey Devils: Dougie Hamilton

Three Devils scored goals in the team’s win over Calgary on Nov. 8, and two of them were defensemen. New Jersey took the lead on a strong shot off the stick of Dougie Hamilton, who also added the primary assist on the Hischier overtime winner. It was his first goal since Oct. 18 and his first multi-point game since Oct. 25. He also had six shots on goal, three more than any other Devil.

So far, Hamilton has performed like the star defenseman that they hoped for when they signed him in the summer of 2021. In 13 games, Hamilton has 10 points, ranked fourth on the team and four ahead of Ryan Graves, who was the other defenseman that found the back of the net against the Flames. Like the rest of the Devils, Hamilton is on a tear, and with Jonas Siegenthaler by his side, there’s no reason to believe that his strong run will stop anytime soon.

Ottawa Senators: Claude Giroux

Claude Giroux, a longtime Devils foe, signed with the Senators in the summer, and he has looked right at home with his new club. He has 11 points in 12 games this season, and in 63 career games against the Devils, he has an impressive 56 points.

Giroux is on a four-game goal-scoring streak and found the back of the net against Vancouver off a beautiful feed from Jake Sanderson. He scored against his former club, the Philadelphia Flyers, on Nov. 5 and scored twice against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 3. Giroux has been dangerous for years, and New Jersey has to defend him well.

Where to Tune In:

The Senators and Devils will play at 10:00 on MSGSN, with Bill Spaulding and Ken Daneyko calling the action. The Devils Hockey Network will also host the game and feature Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch on commentary.