NHL News & Notes: Erik Karlsson, Datsyuk, & More

In today’s News & Notes, Erik Karlsson has undergone groin surgery, Pavel Datsyuk has signed a new contract in the KHL and the Vancouver Canucks won’t be moving the 10th overall selection.

Karlsson Undergoes Groin Surgery

As many expected would be the case, Karlsson has undergone groin surgery following an injury-filled 2018-19 season. While Karlsson is set to be an unrestricted free agent and is in line for a significant contract during the offseason, it’ll be interesting to see how this injury affects the potential bidding war that will take place.

It’s important to note the Sharks mentioned that Karlsson will be fully recovered and healthy for the 2019-20 season.

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks, Oct. 9, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite playing through injury last season and throughout the postseason, Karlsson would still score three goals and 45 points in 53 games last season, his first with the Sharks. He’d also score an impressive two goals and 16 points in 19 postseason games.

Datsyuk Signs New KHL Contract

The hopes of Datsyuk appearing in the NHL next season has officially come to an end with the veteran forward signing a new contract in the KHL. Datsyuk signed a deal with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg, his hometown team.

Alevtina Shtarëva possesses a true love for the game of hockey, much like her hockey hero, Pavel Datsyuk (Photo Credit: Mats Bekkevold)

While it may not be the popular feeling, this was the likely outcome for the 40-year-old Datsyuk who did mention that the only team he’d return to would be the Detroit Red Wings. Realistically, it wouldn’t make sense for the Red Wings to bring Datsyuk back given the fact that they’re in the middle of a rebuild and the timeline simply didn’t line up.

To Datsyuk’s credit, he would still be very effective in the KHL a season ago, scoring 12 goals and 42 points in 54 games before adding another goal and seven points in 12 postseason games with St. Petersburg SKA despite being in the twilight of his career.

In 953 career NHL games, Datsyuk would score 314 goals and 918 points.

Canucks Won’t Trade 10th Overall Pick

When the 10th overall selection rolls around at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the Canucks will be on the clock and intend on making their selection. While there’s always room for teams to move up and down in the draft each year, the Canucks seem very keen on making their selection regardless of who’s available at that point in the first round.

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Canucks’ general manager Jim Benning would confirm this to Ben Kuzma of The Province when speaking about the NHL Combine and the Draft.

“Coming out of the combine, I felt even better and excited about the player we’re going to get at No. 10. The kids were excellent in the interviews because they can get into a room with adults and sell themselves on what they can do and what they can get better at. I’m super excited about the pick.”

The Canucks have some of the most exciting young players in the NHL on their roster and rather than moving this pick to get an established NHL talent, the team seems intent on drafting and developing for the time being.