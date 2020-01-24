NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Bruins, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, the Carolina Hurricanes are closely watching the Chicago Blackhawks, the Boston Bruins are rumored to be contemplating a big trade and there are updates from Pierre LeBrun on all 31 NHL teams heading into the deadline.

Hurricanes Watching and Waiting on the Blackhawks

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Hurricanes are still keeping their eye on the market, specifically the Blackhawks and what happens with their goaltending situation.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner (Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports)

LeBrun writes that the Hurricanes are well aware that with one of Corey Crawford or Robin Lehner are likely leaving the Hawks, and that Chicaog may move one before the two netminders can hit unrestricted free agency. It sounds like Lehner is the goalie Carolina hopes shakes loose.

LeBrun explains the Hurricanes tried to sign him as a free agent last summer and like him “a lot.” He writes:

The Canes have monitored closely what’s going on in Chicago with netminder Robin Lehner, whom they tried to sign last summer. If the Hawks make him available, which right now they haven’t, Carolina would probably inquire. source -‘LeBrun: Where all 31 teams stand one month before the trade deadline’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 01/242020

Other Notes from LeBrun’s Article

LeBrun took a look at all 31 teams in that same article and of note on a couple of teams worth watching:

Pittsburgh Penguins

LeBrun said the Pittsburgh Penguins might look to move Alex Galchenyuk for either a draft pick or a bottom-six forward, while maybe trying to land someone like Jason Zucker.

Boston Bruins

He also notes that the Boston Bruins are after a top-nine forward and one of Tyler Toffoli or Chris Kreider could make sense there. Much of what the Bruins will do depends on what David Backes decides to do after clearing waivers. If he retires, the Bruins will go shopping.

(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Toronto Maple Leafs

In Toronto, LeBrun believes the Maple Leafs will try to get out in front of their blue line issues and that while they don’t want to trade Kasperi Kapanen, that’s who teams will be asking for.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens likely already know they can be sellers and move pending UFA players such as Marco Scandella, Nate Thompson, and Ilya Kovalchuk. According to LeBruin, “it makes no sense not to pick up draft picks for those players.”

Calgary Flames

There is a lot of talk in Calgary where the Flames are looking for a right-shot top-six forward and Toffoli or Jean-Gabriel Pageau and others might be a fit. Pieces going out could include Sam Bennett, Travis Hamonic or T.J. Brodie.

Marc Methot to Retire

Marc Methot said he doesn’t expect to play professional hockey ever again. He told TSN radio during an interview that he worked hard to try and get healthy after knee surgery, but it looks like it’s time to is step back from the game and focus on his family.

Buzz Surrounding Charlie McAvoy

It seems hard to imagine but there is reported buzz around defenseman Charlie McAvoy in Boston. After some recent struggles, McAvoy is taking heat for some defensive gaffes, a lack of on-ice communication and there are questions as to whether or not he’s the future of the Bruins blue line.

Boston Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Dwyer, File)

James Murphy of Boston Sports NOW took a look at the potential the Boston Bruins might actually consider trading McAvoy, saying he never would have thought so until a professional scout texted him and said, “Don’t be surprised if the Bruins move McAvoy.”

If Boston even considered such a move it would be, as Murphy says, “used to make that statement and address the Bruins most pressing need not just this season but for the foreseeable future”. That need is a top-six forward with term that would help deepen their offensive power.

All we can think when hearing this is that the Bruins would have to be offered something special to pull a trigger on this kind of deal.

