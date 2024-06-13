NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Devils, Flames, Sharks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Patrik Laine is looking to leave the Columbus Blue Jackets and the team is seeking a trade partner. What’s the latest on Martin Necas trade discussion? Meanwhile, there is more news on reports that the Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils are looking into the cost of acquiring Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames. Finally, the San Jose Sharks have hired a new head coach.

Laine and Blue Jackets Agree to Seek Trade

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun has shared on Insider Trading that the Columbus Blue Jackets plan to move on from Patrik Laine. Laine is also ready for a fresh start and would like to go elsewhere. The two sides are working on a trade.

Lebrun expressed this in the following statement:

“He (Laine) would like to move on. His agent had conversations with the Blue Jackets about it. Both sides are going to work together to try to get that done. He wants a fresh start, hasn’t been a good time in Columbus.”

Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Laine entered the NHL Player’s Assistance Program this past season and is still in the program right now. That will be a factor as teams talk to the Blue Jackets about possible trade packages and the timing of any deal. So too, with two years left on his deal and an $8.7 million cap hit, LeBrun isn’t sure how big the market will be.

*Please note a correction: we originally published this to say Laine has four years remaining. He has two seasons left on his current contract.

No One Has Met Hurricanes Price For Necas Yet

LeBrun also noted that the Carolina Hurricanes have heard from almost every team on Martin Necas and there are about 5-7 intriguing options that the Hurricanes have narrowed the group down to. Among them, the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets, and Montreal Canadiens are among those teams.

Related: Insider Told Golden Knights Open to Big Trade Package For Marner

That said, none have come up to the price that the Hurricanes are asking on Necas and it doesn’t sound a deal is close.

Maple Leafs, Devils, and Flames Still in On Markstrom

It appears the New Jersey Devils are the favorites to wind up with goaltender Jacob Markstrom, but this is far from a done deal yet. The Devil are still both talking to the Calgary Flames about a trade. They have the advantage here because he’s already waived to go to New Jersey.

The Leafs might be in this too. On the most recent 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman included Toronto in the Markstrom discussion. He explained:

“A couple of other teams I wonder about there, too, anybody looking for a goalie, but a couple of teams I wonder about Toronto, and I know deals with Toronto and Calgary are kind of complicated, but the GM in Toronto is the guy who signed Markstrom in Calgary, and, just on paper, a Markstrom-[Joseph] Woll combination is a pretty good combination. I look at that, and I say, ‘I could see why a team like Toronto would be interested in that, potentially.”

Friedman also said that the Flames don’t consider themselves out of the running to retain Markstrom. He noted, “He wants to play for a team that is in a winning situation…I believe Calgary has not given up on the possibility that it could be them…”

Sharks Hire Warsofsky

San Jose is hiring Ryan Warsofsky as its head coach. “We’re very excited to announce Ryan as the 11th head coach of the San Jose Sharks,” said GM Mike Grier. “His track record of success at nearly every level of hockey as a head and assistant coach speaks for itself. Ryan knows our existing group well, has the respect of the players who he will be working with, and will be a great teacher for the young players who will be joining our organization.”