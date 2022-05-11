NHL Rumors: Oilers, Senators, Predators, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers might be losing Darnell Nurse after he delivered a nasty headbutt in Game 5 of their series versus the Los Angeles Kings.

Meanwhile, the NHL Draft Lottery took place Tuesday night and there are already rumblings coming out of the draft based on where teams will be selecting. Finally, after getting swept by the Colorado Avalanche, changes are expected in Nashville.

Oilers Could Lose Nurse After Head-Butt

Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse will have a hearing today for head-butting Los Angeles’ Phillip Danault during Game 5 of the first-round series between the Oilers and Kings. Nurse wasn’t assessed a penalty on the play, but if you look at the replay, it’s hard to miss.

Most insiders who have now seen the play believe he could get a one-game suspension, but they’re also acknowledging that it’s the department of safety so trying to predict what might happen is almost pointless. There’s not a lot of consistency that comes out of the NHL DoPS and this is the playoffs, so they might go with a fine.

Senators Willing to Trade Pick No. 7?

According to Shawn Simpson of TSN, the Ottawa Senators’ first-round pick, seventh overall, is already in play and could be moved ahead of this year’s NHL Entry Draft. The Senators like the player they could get at No. 7 and will have no issues picking there if it comes to that, but talk is they’re open to the idea of trading that pick to get a player who could help them now.

Islanders Might Be Up For Trading Pick Aswell

While talk of Barry Trotz and rumors of him not getting along with Lou Lamoriello takes center stage, the New York Islanders were also part of the Draft Lottery and they too might be willing to move their selection, No. 13 overall. Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now writes that this isn’t a particularly deep draft and the 13th pick could address more immediate needs.

Lamoriello was all business during the lottery and never once cracked a smile. He’s talked about making hockey trades this season and it’s likely after a disappointing campaign and the firing of a high-level coach that more changes are coming. Rosner suggested Islanders might be looking for a top-four defenseman or a top-six forward.

Predators Must Act After Being Embarrassed by Avalanche

Adam Vingan of The Athletic believes the Predators’ ownership must react and do something after the Colorado Avalanche eliminated the team in four games and quite easily. The Predators have never been swept from a postseason series in franchise history and the team held onto some players thinking they could be more competitive than they were.

Vingan believes GM David Poile is responsible and that it might be time to hire someone to work in tandem with him or remove him altogether. Saying that Poile is on a contract that just automatically renews, Vingan asked:

If that is the case, then how is Poile held accountable? Players get traded. Coaches get fired. Poile has done both of those things, but what repercussions does he face? What is the plan for when Poile, 72, is no longer GM? Would the organization benefit from adding someone with a fresh perspective to the front office? These questions (and others) need to be answered. source – ‘Vingan: Predators ownership can no longer stay silent about direction of franchise’ – Adam Vingan – The Athletic – 05/09/2022

He also noted the club faces some critical decisions this off-season, including new contracts for pending free agent Filip Forsberg and head coach John Hynes. As per John Glennon of NHL.com, Forsberg said he wants to return with the Predators and noted there’s been a progression in contract talks throughout the season.