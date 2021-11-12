NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Tuukka Rask is not only skating again, he’s eyeing a return and hopes to play for Team Finland at the Olympics. Meanwhile, Tucker Poolman is set to have a heading with the NHL DoPS. There are updates for the Toronto Maple Leafs when it comes to John Tavares and Jack Campbell and the New York Islanders fre up some cap space by terminating the contract of Leo Komarov.

Rask Wants to Play for Finland

According to a report by TSN, unrestricted free agent goaltender Tuukka Rask isn’t just back on the ice skating with the Bruins, he’s talking about coming back to play and win and he’s hoping he’ll be ready and considered for Team Finland at the Olympics.

The report notes, “Rask, previous to this, had been a little non-committal about his playing future, but the focus now is getting healthy, working on that hip and maybe returning as soon as January. He’s even left the door open to Team Finland for the Beijing Olympics.”

Poolman to Have Hearing, Likely Suspension Coming

The Department of Player Safety has announced that Tucker Poolman of the Vancouver Canucks will have a hearing today following his high-sticking stick-swinging incident last night against Kiefer Sherwood of the Colorado Avalanche. In what appears to be a very obvious attempt to pretend like Poolman wasn’t swinging his stick, he was assessed a 10-minute match penalty for the incident.

Vancouver’s Tucker Poolman will have a hearing today for High-sticking Colorado’s Kiefer Sherwood. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 12, 2021

The penalty resulted in an automatic review from the league and most believe a suspension of some sort will follow.

There are mixed reports about whether or not the Toronto Maple Leafs and Jack Campbell have begun contract talks related to an extension. The latest comes from The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun who notes contract talks between the two sides have yet to begin. He adds that when they do, an annual average value could be somewhere between $4 million and $5 million on a four-to-five year deal if he has another solid season.

LeBrun adds:

If Campbell shows durability and leads the Leafs over the playoff hump, that’s a win-win for both sides and I would imagine the Leafs would gladly perform cap gymnastics to lock him up. source – ‘LeBrun rumblings: Jack Campbell’s next contract, Ducks’ GM search, Eric Staal’s future’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 11/12/2021

In other Maple Leafs news, captain John Tavares is expected back in the lineup after taking part in the morning skate. Mark Masters of TSN reported that Tavares lead the stretch and “All signs point to his return tonight … Keefe will address media within the hour.”

Islanders Terminate Komarov’s Contract

According to Arthur Staple, the New York Islanders will be terminating the contract of forward Leo Komarov. The 34-year-old is set to join SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL and the Islanders will gain $3 million worth of cap space after the move is completed.

This move will open the door for the Islanders to make additions as the season progresses. Lou Lamoriello has done an excellent job of moving out salaries this seasons. He’s dumped the contracts of Andrew Ladd, Johnny Boychuk and Leo Komarov for a couple second round picks and also received future considerations in the moves while giving the Islanders some cap flexibility.

Braydon Coburn Announces Retirement

After a long NHL career, blueliner Braydon Coburn has announced he will be retiring from the game of hockey and hanging up his skates. Coburn played 983- regular-season games over 16 years, scoring 49 goals with 185 assists (234 points) with Atlanta Thrashers, Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators, and the New York Islanders. He won a Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2019-20.

A #StanleyCup champion with 234 regular-season points in 983 career NHL games, blueliner Braydon Coburn has announced he will be hanging up the skates.



Full release: https://t.co/dA4K2Bfiqi pic.twitter.com/4O6hYTdIfe — NHLPA (@NHLPA) November 12, 2021

Cohburn was a solid offensive defenseman during his days with the Flyers, then sort of reinvented himself as a defensive defenseman who finally got his Stanley Cup ring with the Lightning in 2020.