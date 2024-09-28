NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blackhawks, Maple Leafs, Kings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, could the Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers make a huge trade this season? Meanwhile, could Calle Jarnkrok be a trade candidate out of Toronto? Finally, how will the Los Angeles Kings try to replace Drew Doughty after learning the defenseman will be out for three months or more?

With their blue line thinned out after losing Cody Ceci, Vincent Desharnais, and Philip Broberg this summer, the Edmonton Oilers could be looking for defensive help, particularly on the right side. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski recently suggested that Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones might be on the move this season, and the Oilers could be a potential destination.

Jones, 29, is a top-four right-shot defenseman who logged heavy minutes (25:29 per game last season) for a struggling Blackhawks team. He’s still productive offensively but carries a hefty $9.5 million cap hit through 2029-30. Edmonton could temporarily fit Jones under the cap if Evander Kane’s injury lands him on Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR), but long-term cap concerns would make this a challenging move.

Despite his minus-90 rating over three seasons in Chicago, Jones’ would potentially be an upgrade over Ty Emberson, Troy Stecher, and Josh Brown. That said, for the Oilers, adding him would bring risk, especially given his cap hit, term, and with big contracts coming up for Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard.

Maple Leafs Shopping Calle Jarnkrok?

Reports of a Call Jarknkrok trade out of Toronto come from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period. Suggesting that the team is also looking at making moves involving Nicholas Robertson and Conor Timmins, the article notes:

…the Leafs are also believed to be willing to take trade inquiries on veteran forward Calle Jarnkrok, who has a 10-team no-trade list and is under contract through the end of next season. Jarnkrok, currently day-to-day with a lower body injury, comes with a $2.1 million cap hit. He is set to earn $2.2 million in actual salary this season and $2 million in salary next season.

Pagnotta writes that this is not a trade that is close to being realized. He seems to be suggesting that there has been talk behind the scenes about pulling the trigger on a move like this and that other clubs around the NHL would be interested. Jarnkrok is a versatile bottom-six forward who has a manageable contract.

A team like the Columbus Blue Jackets might be an example of a club open to taking on his deal, getting a productive depth player, and reaching the cap floor.

What Will the Kings Do After Losing Doughty to Injury?

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that the Los Angeles Kings are considering multiple options to replace defenseman Drew Doughty, who is sidelined indefinitely after ankle surgery. The 34-year-old is listed as month-to-month, which might force the Kings to look for a right-handed defenseman to take his place.

No one will be able to fill Doughty’s role considering the minutes he plays and the leadership he provides. But, if the Kings want to try and contend, playing the first three months of the season without their top star and not falling behind seems like a tall task. Friedman mentioned free agents like Justin Schultz and Kevin Shattenkirk as potential stop-gaps but also suggested the Kings could pick up a defenseman via waivers.

Internally, they could promote Kyle Burroughs, Brandt Clarke, or Jordan Spence. However, Friedman doubts the team will move Clarke, given their recent addition of veteran Joel Edmundson to play alongside him. He said the Kings want that pairing together and are hesitant to split them.