NHL Rumors: Flyers, Sharks, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it is believed that the Philadelphia Flyers were the club open to taking on Jason Zucker’s contract. The San Jose Sharks could be a team that takes a closer look at Nils Lundkvist and the Edmonton Oilers are believed to be looking to offer another PTO to a forward beyond the one they’ve already extended Justin Bailey. Finally, Chris Johnston of North Star Bets offered an update on a few RFAs that still need to be signed, including Rasmus Sandin of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Flyers the Team in On Zucker?

We reported yesterday that the Pittsburgh Penguins potentially had an offer on the table to move Jason Zucker‘s contract, but GM Ron Hextall wasn’t willing to part with a first-round pick as a sweetener to make the deal. Sam Carchidi of Philadelphia Hockey Now is reporting that he thinks it was the Flyers who made the offer to the Penguins.

Carchidi writes that it wouldn’t have been a surprise if Philadelphia was the Metropolitan Division team mentioned as Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher drafted Zucker in 2010 with the Minnesota Wild. The Flyers could also use another first-round pick, and Zucker could slot in on the left side of their first line.

The Flyers are also believed to have shopped James van Riemsdyk but the ask is a first-rounder as a sweetener. That seems to be a theme.

Head coach John Tortorella was asked about the rumored issues in the dressing room and he responded, “I have major concerns on what goes on in there and before we even step on the ice, situations, standards and accountability in the room, is forefront. You can’t get squat done on the ice until you get your room straightened out, and I think we have a little bit of work to do there.”

Sharks Could Target Lundkvist

One of the teams that might be interested in Nils Lundkvist (besides the Montreal Canadiens) is the San Jose Sharks. Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now cites an NHL scout telling him Lundkvist could be a “really logical target” for the organization. The Sharks could use more puck-moving depth on the right side of their blueline, but there are some concerns about his defensive game.

Oilers Looking to Add Another Forward?

It has been reported that perhaps the Oilers are one of the teams in the mix on Jake Virtanen, but The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman reports the team could send another PTO offer to one of Zach Aston-Reese or Riley Nash. The team has already signed forward Justin Bailey to a PTO.

Nugent-Bowman writes:

Aston-Reese, 28, is known as an excellent defensive forward and could be a useful bottom-six contributor even if he brings little in the way of offence. Nash, 33, was picked by the Oilers 21st in 2007. He could be a right-handed centre on the fourth line, a position that’s now expected to be shared by Devin Shore and Derek Ryan. source – ‘What I’m hearing on Oilers’ looming roster crunch, Ryan McLeod contract and more- Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 09/08/2022

Nugent-Bowman also writes that it appears to be all quiet on the grievance front between Evander Kane and the Sharks. That doesn’t mean a settlement is coming, only that nothing is imminent in that regard.

Maple Leafs Issue Signing Sandin

Chris Johnston had Rasmus Sandin on his list of RFAs still needing a contract extension in his recent article for Northstarbets.com. He noted there’s a layer of concern about opportunity in Toronto from the player’s perspective. He writes, “Minutes could be tough to come by on a left side that already features Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin and Mark Giordano.”

He adds that Sandin is looking at Timothy Liljegren’s recently-signed two-year extension carrying a $1.4-million AAV in and sees that as a comparable on a short-term deal.

Canucks Ink Danny DeKeyser to PTO

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Danny DeKeyser to a professional tryout. His agent recently said that DeKeyser was viewing this season as a possible “Jack Johnson type” year, one where he had to kind of reinvent himself. He must believe he’s got a good shot at making the Canucks’ roster as he’s looking for an opportunity to get minutes and earn a better deal next summer.

