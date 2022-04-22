NHL Stats News: Rangers, Oilers, Flames, Penguins, Panthers, Capitals

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News, we look at multiple New York Rangers players hitting milestones, Mike Smith and Connor McDavid leading a surging Edmonton Oilers, and the incredible duo on the Calgary Flames’ top line. Then we look at Jake Guentzel stepping into the elite group of active players for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Florida Panthers continuing to hit team milestones, Alex Ovechkin reaching multiple more impressive milestones, and more.

Rangers Stars Hit Multiple Milestones Each

Chris Kreider extended his Rangers franchise-record number of power-play goals in a season to 26. He has scored the third-most goals in a season in franchise history (51), breaking a tie with Vic Hadfield (50). He has also scored the sixth-most power-play goals in a season in NHL history, trailing Dave Andreychuk (32 in 1992-93 and 28 in 1991-92), Michel Goulet (29 in 1987-88 and 28 in 1985-86), and Ilya Kovalchuk (27 in 2005-06).

Among active defencemen, Adam Fox is tied with the most points through his first 200 NHL games (158) with Quinn Hughes. Fox has the third-most career points through his first 200 career games, trailing Leetch (191) and Reijo Routsalainen (169). Fox tied McInnis for the sixth-most assists by a defenceman through 200 career games (135).

Adam Fox, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Andrew Copp recorded his 200th career point. He recorded his second career hat trick. He is the third player in franchise history to record a first-period hat trick, joining Kelly Kisio (1986) and Don Raleigh (1948). Copp recorded his second career hat trick. He is the second Rangers player to record a natural hat trick in a period in the past 40 years, joining Mika Zibanejad (2021).

Artemi Panarin tied a franchise record for assists by a forward (74). He has recorded the third-most in a season in Rangers history, trailing Brian Leetch (80 in 1991-92) and Sergei Zubov (77 in 1993-94). Panarin has recorded the fifth-most four-plus point games since entering the league in 2015-16 (15), trailing Connor McDavid (21), Leon Draisaitl (18), Patrick Kane (17), and Nikita Kucherov (17). Panarin is the first Rangers player to record multiple four-assist games in a season since Gretzky (two in 1996-97).

The Rangers recorded their 25th road win of the season, the third-most in franchise history. They have 25 wins at home and on the road for the second time in franchise history and first since 2014-15. The team has four 70-point players for the fourth time in franchise history, joining the 1993-94, 1991-92, and 1971-72 seasons.

Smith Continues Streak for Oilers While McDavid Surges

McDavid has recorded the most 70-assist seasons among active players (four). The next closest is Sidney Crosby and Joe Thornton (two each). Only Gretzky (eight) and Bobby Orr (five) had more at age 25 or younger. McDavid has recorded the eighth-most assists in NHL history before turning age 26 (448). In a player’s first seven seasons McDavid has reached 70 assists the third-most times in NHL history (four), trailing Gretzky (seven) and Peter Stastny (five). McDavid has recorded the ninth-most three-plus points games at age 25 or younger in NHL history (82) and broke a tie with Crosby (81).

Smith has recorded the fourth-longest win streak in Oilers history (seven GP) and the longest since Cam Talbot (seven in 2017-18). Smith trails only Grant Fuhr (10 in 1985-86), Andy Moog (nine in 1982-83), and Tommy Salo (nine in 2000-01).

Flames Duo Among Best

The Flames clinched their eighth division title in franchise history. The team has scored the first goal of the game an NHL-leading 50 times. The Flames have two 100-point scorers (Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk) in a season for the first time since 1990-91 (Theo Fleury and Al McInnis). Gaudreau and Tkachuk are the fourth set of teammates to reach 100 points in a season in Flames history.

Tkachuk is the first Flames player to score 40 in a season since Jerome Iginla (43 in 1010-11). He is the 12th player in franchise history to score 40 goals in a season and the 10th to record 100 points. Tkachuk is the first Flames player to record 40 goals and 100 points in a season since Fleury (1990-91).

Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tkachuk is the sixth player in franchise history to record 40 goals and 100 points in a season. The Flames are the first team to have four players score 35-plus goals in a season since the Penguins in 1995-96 (Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Petr Nedved, and Tomas Sandstrom). Tkachuk is the fifth player aged 24 or younger since 1995 to record 40 goals and 100 points in a season, joining Draisaitl, McDavid, Jagr, and Eric Lindros.

Gaudreau and Tkachuk are the seventh set of 100-plus point wingers on the same team in a season since 1981-82, last occurring in 2005-06 (Dany Heatley and Daniel Alfredsson). Gaudreau has recorded the third-most points (109) and assists (71) in a season in franchise history. Tyler Toffoli recorded his 200th career assist.

Guentzel Joins Elite Penguins Company & DeSmith Steps Up

Guentzel is the eighth player in franchise history to record multiple 40-goal seasons with the Penguins. Only Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have done so since 2000. Guentzel is the fourth player for the Penguins to record 80 points in a season since 2005-06. The others: Crosby, Malkin, Phil Kessel. Guentzel recorded his fifth career hat trick.

Casey DeSmith recorded the fifth-most saves in a shutout in NHL history (52). The record is held by Ben Scrivens (59 in 2014), followed by Semyon Varlamov and Mike Smith (54), and Craig Anderson (53). Crosby has recorded the seventh-most combined (regular season and playoff) points before age 35 in NHL history (1597).

Panthers Continue to Hit Team Records

The Panthers tied a franchise record by winning their 12th consecutive game. The Panthers have recorded two 10-game home win streaks this season. It is only the third time in NHL history that has been accomplished. The other two teams were the Detroit Red Wings (1995-96) and Montreal Canadiens (1955-56).

The Panthers are one of only two teams to not be shut out this season. The other: St. Louis Blues. The Panthers have scored the most non-shootout deciding goals in a season (321) since 1995-96. The Panthers will finish as the number one seed in the conference for the first time in their 28-year history. They are the 23rd franchise to finish first in their conference since conferences were introduced in 1974-75.

Jonathan Huberdeau has recorded the third-most assists in a season by a winger in NHL history (83), trailing Jaromir Jagr (87 in 1995-96) and Kucherov (87 in 2018-19).

Ovechkin Reaches More NHL Records

Ovechkin tied for the most 50-goal seasons in NHL history with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy (nine). It was his 780th career goal. Ovechkin recorded the 158th multi-goal game of his career and tied Brett Hull for the second-most in NHL history, trailing only Gretzky (189).

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Ovechkin has also scored the most goals in a season at age 36 or older in NHL history (50), breaking a tie with Teemu Selanne (48). Ovechkin has recorded the 20th-most points in NHL history (1410), passing Dale Hawerchuk.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

It is the first NHL season to have four or more 50 goal scorers since 2005-06 (five).

There have been 13 natural hat tricks this season, the fifth-most in a season in NHL history trailing 2007-08 (16), 1981-82 (15), 1991-92 (14), and 1986-87 (14).

It is the third season in NHL history to feature three American-born players record 100 points (Auston Matthews, Gaudreau, Tkachuk). The other seasons: 1991-92 (Kevin Stevens, Jeremy Roenick, and Leetch) and 1992-93 (Pat Lafontaine, Stevens, Roenick, and Craig Janney).

The Canadiens are the fourth team in the salary cap era (2005-06) to allow 300 goals in a season, joining the Penguins (310 in 2005-06), Ottawa Senators (301 in 2018-19), and Washington Capitals (300 in 2005-06). The Canadiens have also allowed the most goals in a season in franchise history (301), passing their previous record of 295 (1983-84). They also recorded their fourth-longest regulation losing streak in franchise history (seven GP).

The St. Louis Blues set a franchise record by recording a point in 14 consecutive games.

The Carolina Hurricanes have five 20-goal scorers in a season for the first time since 2006-07.

The Sabres scored two shorthanded goals during the same penalty for the fifth time in franchise history.

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost by the largest margin (8-1) since 2016 (7-0 to the Kings).

The Red Wings will miss the playoffs for six consecutive seasons, the longest stretch of theirs since not qualifying seven times in a row between 1971 and 1977.

Player

Steven Stamkos set a Tampa Bay Lightning franchise record in points (956), passing Martin St. Louis (953).

Patrick Kane recorded his 430th goal of his career, moving him past Bill Guerin for the sixth-most by an American-born player in NHL history.

Cale Makar has scored the fifth-most goals in a season by a defenceman in the last 30 seasons (27), trailing Kevin Hatcher (34 in 1992-93), Mike Green (31 in 2008-09), Brent Burns (29 in 2016-17), and Al McInnis (28 in 1993-94).

Karel Vejmelka set a franchise record in games played by an Arizona Coyotes’ rookie (49 GP). He is the first rookie goaltender in NHL history to record 46 or more saves in four different games.

Robert Thomas has recorded a 15-game point streak, tied for the third-longest in franchise history with Pierre Turgeon and trailing Brett Hull (25 GP) and Blake Dunlop (19 GP). Thomas has recorded the fifth-longest point streak by a player aged 22 or younger since 2000-01.

Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

John Klingberg recorded his 300th career assist. He is the third defenceman in franchise history to reach that milestone, joining Sergei Zubov (438) and Craig Hartburg (315).

Nikita Kucherov recorded his 600th career point. He is the fourth player in franchise history to reach that mark. He is also the sixth-fastest active player to record 600 career points (557 GP).

Matty Beniers is the first rookie this season to record a point in his first four games. He is the first rookie to debut with an expansion team and record a point in the first four games since Bernie Johnston (1979-80 with Hartford Whalers). The longest was Gretzky (six games in 1979-80).

Phillip Danault is the first Los Angeles Kings player since Marian Gaborik (2014) to score a goal in five consecutive games.

Viktor Arvidsson has recorded a five-game assist streak, the longest by a Kings’ player since Anze Kopitar (six GP in 2018).

Kyle Connor has scored the third-most goals in a season in Winnipeg Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise history (44), trailing Ilya Kovalchuk (52 in 2005-06 and 2007-08).

Erik Kallgren allowed the second-most goals in a game by a Maple Leafs’ goaltender since 1990 (eight), tied with three others. The most allowed was by Grant Fuhr (12 in 1991).

Elias Pettersson is the third player on the Vancouver Canucks to score 30 goals this season. It is the first time since 1995-96 that three players on the Canucks scored 30 goals in a season.

Alex Killorn recorded his 400th career point.

Cam Talbot recorded his 200th career win.

Jared McCann recorded his 200th career point.

Owen Power of the Buffalo Sabres scored his first career goal.

Dallas Stars’ Frederik Karlstrom recorded his first career point.

Chicago Blackhawks’ Alex Vlasic scored his first career goal.

Coyotes’ Nathan Smith scored his first career goal.

Nikita Okhotiuk of the New Jersey Devils scored his first career goal in his first NHL game.

Andrew Ladd is the fourth player from the 2004 NHL Draft to play 1000 games. He joined Ovechkin, Blake Wheeler, and Travis Zajac.

Dmitry Kulikov played his 800th career game.

We have a new franchise leader in points for the Lightning while a big number of rookies scored their first career goals as teams are injecting their future into the lineup late in the season. Stay up to date with all the stats and milestones from your favourite teams and players on NHL Stats News coming to you every couple of days.

